Nigeria Secures 24th Place in 2026 IBA Boxing World Rankings

Nigeria has secured the 24th position in the latest International Boxing Association (IBA) world rankings, which feature 153 countries, released on Saturday.

The nation amassed 12,150 points under the IBA's two-year rolling system, placing it ahead of boxing powerhouses France and the United States--both tied for 25th with 11,500 points each.

Uzbekistan tops the global standings with 48,700 points, followed by Russia (40,850) and Kazakhstan (38,300).

The Democratic Republic of Congo ranks fourth with 36,825 points, while Australia rounds out the top five with 33,725 points.

Elsewhere, Morocco sits sixth (29,600 points), and China holds ninth place (19,100 points).

The IBA ranking system rewards boxers based on performances in major competitions including the Olympic Games, World Championships, Continental Championships, and World Boxing Tour events over a rolling two-year period. Points are awarded according to the level of competition and final placement, with older results gradually losing value.

Nigeria's 24th-place finish reflects its athletes' showings in sanctioned elite events such as continental and international tournaments during the ranking cycle.

The IBA updates the standings after each competition window, ensuring the rankings remain responsive to recent results.