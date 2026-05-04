Nigeria: NPFL - Uzoho Vows to Sink Kano Pillars in Relegation Battle

As the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL season enters its crunch time, all eyes turn to the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, today, where relegation-threatened Kun Khalifat FC are preparing for a high-stakes showdown against historic giants Kano Pillars.

Head coach Obinna Uzoho has thrown down the gauntlet, declaring his side ready to dismantle the four-time league champions on home turf.

With only a handful of matches remaining, every point is precious. Kun Khalifat currently sit 18th on the table with 40 points, deep in the relegation zone. Their visitors, Kano Pillars, managed by experienced tactician Mohammed Babaganaru, occupy a slightly safer 12th position with 45 points. But Uzoho insists that league standings and past glories will count for nothing when the whistle blows.

In a pre match interview with the club's media channel, the young coach did not hide his ambition. "We are up against the 'Old Dogs' of the NPFL. Sai Masu Gida is a team with deep history we respect that. But we do not fear them," Uzoho said.

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He went on to contrast the two sides' mindsets. "They might have the name, the trophies, the legacy. But we have the hunger a much stronger hunger. We are more technically disciplined and tactically ready for Kano Pillars. This is our home, our fortress, and we are gunning for all three points."

Uzoho's confidence is not without recent justification. Kun Khalifat have quietly assembled an unbeaten run of three straight league games, a streak that has breathed new life into their survival campaign.

The team's defensive organisation and quick transitions have frustrated opponents in recent weeks, and the coach believes that momentum will carry them past the experienced Pillars side.

For Kano Pillars, the match is equally crucial. A loss could drag them closer to the drop zone, while a win would push them toward mid-table safety. But Uzoho is betting on desperation: "They have history, but we have everything to lose. And that makes us dangerous."

Kickoff is set for a tense afternoon in Owerri, with fans from both sides bracing for a battle that could shape the final stretch of the NPFL season. If Uzoho's words prove prophetic, Kun Khalifat may just take a giant step toward survival and send a shockwave through Nigerian football.