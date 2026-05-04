Nigeria: Workers' Day - SEC, Customs Shine At Abuja Football Tournament

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) emerged champions of the maiden Promiseland Estates Workers' Day football tournament in Abuja, defeating the Nigeria Customs Service 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

SEC clinched the top prize of N20 million in the one-day competition organised to commemorate Workers' Day.

The tournament featured eight teams drawn from key public and private institutions, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), NNPC Ltd Staff Multipurpose Cooperative, NRS Halal Cooperative Society, Abuja Selected, White Crescent Multipurpose Cooperative Society, and the host team, Promiseland Estates Champions.

The Nigeria Customs Service finished as runners-up, earning N15 million, while White Crescent defeated Abuja Selected 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to secure third place and a N10 million prize. Other participating teams received N2 million each.

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Speaking at the event, chief executive officer of Promiseland Estates, Ambassador Lawrence Oloche Emmanuel, said the initiative was designed to celebrate workers and give back to society.

He added that the tournament, its first edition, would become an annual event, with the next edition scheduled for May 1, 2027.

"We organised this Workers' Day football tournament as a token of appreciation to workers in the Federal Capital Territory. Nothing unites people like football, and we are proud to create this platform," he said.

Emmanuel noted that the company remains committed to supporting national development beyond its core business, stressing that citizens also have a role to play alongside government in nation-building.

Participants commended the initiative for promoting unity, recreation, and healthy competition among workers, urging organisers to sustain and expand the programme in future editions.