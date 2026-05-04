Nigeria: NPFL - Kwara United Midfielder Aule to Miss Crucial Niger Tornadoes Clash

In a significant setback for Kwara United ahead of their high-stakes Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 36 encounter, the Harmony Boys will be without influential midfielder Johnmark Aule when they face Niger Tornadoes on Sunday(Today).

The club confirmed that Aule's absence is strictly a precautionary measure, aimed at shielding the playmaker from aggravating any underlying physical concerns. With the season entering its final stretch, the technical staff has opted to rest their talisman rather than risk a longer-term injury that could sideline him for the remaining fixtures.

Aule has been a standout performer for Kwara United this campaign, contributing six goals across 26 appearances. His creativity and work rate in the middle of the park have been instrumental in the team's fight to steer clear of the relegation zone. Fans will take some comfort, however, in the fact that the club expects him to return for the subsequent league matches.

While Aule watches from the sidelines, there is a timely boost for the Harmony Boys. Midfielder Hafeez Musa has fully recovered from his own injury layoff and is available for selection.

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His return provides head coach with a ready-made option to fill the void left by Aule, though Musa brings a slightly different skill set to the role.

The upcoming fixture at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna carries added weight given the tight race in the lower half of the table. Kwara United currently occupy 15th position with 43 points, while their hosts Niger Tornadoes sit just one spot above them in 14th, level on the same number of points. A defeat for either side could have serious implications in the battle against relegation.

History also favors the home team. When the two sides met in the corresponding fixture last season, Niger Tornadoes emerged with a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Kwara United will be eager to overturn that result and claim a crucial away win, even in the absence of their star midfielder.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4pm with all eyes on Minna to see if the Harmony Boys can weather the storm without Aule and snatch valuable points on the road.