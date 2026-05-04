Nigeria: Plight of People Living With HIV, Aids Unsettles Me - Abia First Lady

Wife of Abia State governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, said she is committed to caring for people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) in the state, saying their plight unsettles her.

The first lady stated this at a meeting on the "State HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan (SSP) 2025 to 2027" in Umuahia, the state capital, underlining the need for people to ascertain their HIV status.

Represented by the senior special assistant to the governor of Women Affairs, Chinenye Nwaka, she encouraged residents of the state to visit standard and government hospitals for medical attention.

She assured of her continued support for the Abia State Agency for the Control of HIV and AIDS (ABSACA), the Ministry of Health, civil society organisations and other development partners in the implementation of the plan

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She urged community and religious leaders, and non-government organizations, stakeholders in health sector, and others to support the government in the campaign against HIV and AIDS in the state.

Speaking, the Southeast coordinator, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Doris Eke, said the plan is aimed at achieving zero HIV infection transmission, stigma and HIV health in the state by 2030.

She explained that the perception of HIV has undergone changes from negativity to positivity, and expressed confidence with the resources available both in prevention and treatment.

Similarly, the director-general of ABSACA, Uloaku Ukaegbu, urged stakeholders, community-based organisations and leaders to extend enlightenment campaign against HIV and AIDS to the grassroots.

She encouraged people living with HIV/AIDS to endeavour to commence treatment immediately and commended Governor Alex Otti and the wife for prioritising the health needs of the residents.