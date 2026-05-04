Nigeria: Xenophobia - 130 Nigerians Register for Evacuation From S/Africa - FG

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said 130 Nigerians have registered for voluntary evacuation flights from South Africa amid the ongoing attack on foreign nationals.

Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa have come under increasing attacks by locals staging anti-immigrant demonstrations in cities like Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The development has heightened concerns over the safety of foreign nationals, with growing calls for the Nigerian government to take stronger measures to protect its citizens and their businesses in the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in a situation report via her X handle on Sunday, said the evacuation arrangement is part of broader diplomatic and security measures being coordinated with Nigerian missions in South Africa.

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The minister explained that the evacuation plan follows directives from President Bola Tinubu, who has ordered closed monitoring of the situation and stronger protection for Nigerians abroad.

"Arrangements are currently underway to collate details of Nigerians in South Africa for voluntary repatriation flights for those seeking assistance to return home.

"So far, 130 applicants have duly registered for the exercise with our mission," the minister said, noting that the number is expected to increase as more citizens seek assistance to return home.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu noted that while South African authorities, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior security officials, had condemned violence, disturbing images circulating online had fuelled international concern.

The minister also confirmed two separate deaths involving Nigerians, both allegedly linked to interactions with security personnel.

"Amamiro Chidiebere Emmanuel died on 25th of April 2026 as a result of injuries sustained from brutal beatings by military personnel of the South African National Defence Force on 20th April 2026 in Port Elizabeth.

"Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew also died following an alleged interaction with members of the Tshwane Metro Police, and his body was discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary on 20th April 2026," she said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu described both incidents as unacceptable, saying "Nigeria demands justice be done in these cases."

She stressed that Nigerian diplomatic missions are working closely with South African authorities to ensure the protection of citizens while evacuation preparations continue.

"Nigerian lives and businesses in SA must not continue to be put at risk, and we remain committed to working with South Africa to explore ways to put an end to this xenophobic pattern," she added.

FG summons S/Africa's envoy

The Federal Government has summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria over the ongoing attack on foreign nationals.

In a statement over the weekend, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said the acting High Commissioner had been invited to Abuja over the issue.

Ebienfa noted that the purpose of the engagement is to formally convey the Nigerian government's concern about recent events that could affect the established cordial relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

The meeting, he said, is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Ministry's headquarters in Abuja.

"Discussions will primarily focus on the ongoing demonstrations by various groups within South Africa and the documented instances of mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and attacks on their businesses," he said.

Hardship no excuse for xenophobia - CHRICED

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) said rising economic hardship and unemployment in South Africa cannot justify violence against fellow Africans.

Furera Isiaka, CHRICED's Programme Communication Officer, warned that targeting migrants will not address the country's underlying socio-economic challenges.

"Driving migrants out of South Africa will not solve the problem. Such attacks erode the unity and solidarity that defined Africa's anti-apartheid struggle," she said.

The organisation noted that xenophobia reflects deeper governance and structural issues, including inequality, exclusion, weak social protection systems and limited opportunities. It stressed that tackling these root causes is key to achieving lasting peace and stability.

Isiaka commended Nigeria's recent diplomatic steps, including summoning South African representatives, but urged the government to go further by strengthening consular support, establishing emergency response mechanisms and sustaining bilateral engagement to prevent future attacks.

She also called on South African authorities to ensure accountability, warning that repeated violence without consequences encourages impunity. Political leaders, she added, must avoid inflammatory rhetoric and promote tolerance and social cohesion.

Similarly, Ali Sabo of the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) attributed the attacks largely to socio-economic frustrations among unemployed and uneducated youths, who often see foreign nationals as competitors for scarce jobs.

Sabo criticised Nigeria's response as insufficiently proactive, urging stronger diplomatic engagement and high-level intervention to protect Nigerians in South Africa.

He also advocated awareness campaigns targeting South African youths, stressing that Africa's progress depends on cooperation, not division, in line with the African Union's vision of integration and open borders.

'Bad governance, hardship driving attacks on Nigerians abroad'

The Chairperson of the Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance (CACOBAG), Toyin Raheem, has blamed Nigeria's internal governance challenges for exposing its citizens to attacks abroad.

Raheem said poor leadership, corruption and insecurity have weakened the country, forcing many Nigerians to migrate in search of better opportunities.

"The blame lies with bad governance. Nigeria, once seen as Africa's giant, should attract others, not lose its citizens," he said.

He argued that the government has failed in its constitutional responsibility to guarantee security and welfare, making it difficult to encourage Nigerians abroad to return home.

"Insecurity is everywhere. When a country is weakened, its citizens become vulnerable even outside its borders," he added.

Raheem warned that Nigeria's fragile state has emboldened attacks on its nationals, particularly in countries like South Africa.

Similarly, Moshood Oshunfurewa of the Education Rights Campaign linked the attacks to worsening economic hardship in both Nigeria and South Africa. He noted that unemployment, rising living costs and social pressures have fuelled resentment, often misdirected at foreign nationals.

"Many young people channel their frustrations toward fellow Africans instead of addressing systemic issues," he said.

Oshunfurewa also criticised both governments for failing to translate diplomatic efforts into real protection for citizens, citing continued reports of attacks circulated on social media.

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He called for stronger bilateral engagement, practical safety measures and sustained cooperation between both countries.

He further advocated citizenship education to reduce hostility and promote African unity, stressing that long-term solutions lie in economic reforms that create jobs and reduce inequality.

Also, Abideen Olasupo, Global Director of the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative, criticised Nigeria's response to recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa, describing it as inadequate.

"Honestly, I don't think Nigeria is doing enough. This crisis has persisted for years without decisive intervention," he said.

"We have seen these attacks for years. What are Nigerians still doing there?" he asked.

Citing personal experience, he recounted difficulties encountered while attempting to travel to South Africa, including repeated visa delays.

He expressed concern over what he described as a persistent attraction drawing Nigerians to a country where they are frequently targeted.

Olasupo urged the Nigerian government to take a firmer stance by advising citizens to exit South Africa and relocate their investments.

He also criticised what he described as routine diplomatic assurances without tangible results, noting that repeated engagements have not curbed the attacks.

"Enough of the statements and bilateral talks. The reality is that killings and attacks continue," he said.

"The best option for those who value their lives is to vacate the country," he added.

By Joshua Odeyemi (Abuja), Sani Ibrahim Paki (Kano), Dotun Omisakin (Lagos) & Mumini Abdulkareem (Ilorin)