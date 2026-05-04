Nigeria: 18 Nigerians Win $2.1m Berklee Scholarships At Tiwa Savage Music Foundation Programme

No fewer than 18 young Nigerians have been awarded fully funded scholarships worth over $2.1 million to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, following the successful completion of the inaugural Tiwa Savage Music Foundation intensive programme.

The five-day programme, held from April 22 to 26, 2026, brought together 120 emerging artists, songwriters, producers, and music professionals from across the country for a first-of-its-kind training experience hosted in Nigeria.

The initiative, designed to bridge Africa's growing music industry with global education standards, provided participants with hands-on training in live performance, songwriting, music production, and the business of music.

The programme climaxed in a grand finale concert and award ceremony at the National Theatre, where participants showcased original works developed during the intensive.

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The event, hosted by Darey Art Alade and Kie Kie, featured live band performances spanning Afrobeats, R&B, hip-hop, gospel, jazz, and fusion genres. Performances included renditions of works by global icons as well as contemporary stars, alongside original compositions by participants.

Guest appearances by Teni the Entertainer and Loud Choir added to the highlights of the evening.

Speaking at the event, founder of the initiative, Tiwa Savage, expressed pride in the participants, describing the moment as emotional and fulfilling.

She said the vision of the foundation was to bring world-class music education to Nigeria, noting that the scholarship awards demonstrated the global competitiveness of Nigerian talent.

According to her, the initiative is only the beginning of efforts to equip African creatives with the tools and opportunities needed to thrive on the global stage.

Faculty members from Berklee who facilitated the programme included Dennis Montgomery, Yoron Israel, Tyrone Chase, Nichelle Mungo, Anthony Nembhard, and Jason Camelio, who oversees the institution's global programmes and partnerships.

In his remarks, Camelio commended the quality of talent discovered during the auditions and interviews, noting that the programme reflects Savage's commitment to giving back to Nigeria years after her own education at Berklee.

Beyond technical training, the programme emphasised collaboration, mentorship, and long-term career development, with select participants receiving pathways into Berklee's global programmes.

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The finale attracted over 1,000 attendees, including representatives of the U.S. Consulate, industry stakeholders, cultural figures, and government officials. Among them was Yeni Kuti.

Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, Foluso Phillips, who also serves on the foundation's Board of Trustees, delivered the opening remarks at the event.

All 120 participants received graduation certificates, while the 18 scholarship recipients were awarded admission into Berklee's undergraduate programmes in Boston.

The initiative marks Berklee's first major academic engagement on the African continent and is widely regarded as a significant step toward expanding access to structured, world-class music education in Nigeria.