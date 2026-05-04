Nigeria: Teamwork in the Operating Room With Ajisafe Taiye Abdulafeez

An operating room is never a solo stage. For all the focus on the surgeon's hands, the outcomes are written by a team often before the first incision.

Ajisafe Taiye Abdulafeez has spent his career in that reality, moving through General Surgery, Urology, Orthopaedics, and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery with one constant: no one saves a life alone.

To him, teamwork in the theatre starts long before the patient is draped. "The operation begins at triage," he says. "If the casualty officer doesn't communicate, if the anaesthetist isn't briefed, if the nurse doesn't have the set ready, we're already behind." As Acting Chief Registrar and Deputy Chief Registrar at FUHSTHA Azare, he's been the link between consultants, house officers, and nurses -- coordinating, translating, and closing the gaps where delays become complications.

His view of the OR team is flat, not hierarchical. The scrub nurse who notices a missing instrument, the junior doctor who flags unstable vitals, the anaesthetist who calls for blood, each decision shifts the case. "Ego is the most dangerous thing we bring into theatre," Ajisafe notes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The wound doesn't care about rank. Sepsis doesn't wait for permission." He runs his lists on clarity: everyone knows the plan, the risks, and what to do when the plan fails.

That philosophy extends to teaching. On ward rounds and in case discussions, he treats house officers and medical students as active members, not spectators. He expects them to present, to challenge, and to own parts of the care. "If you can't explain why we're doing this operation to the student next to you, you shouldn't be doing it," he tells them. For him, the next emergency laparotomy or amputation is safer because the last one was used to teach.

He sees the same principle in research and morbidity meetings. A surgical complication is never one person's failure. It's a system signal. Was the referral late? Was the antibiotic delayed? Did communication break between units? Ajisafe uses those reviews to hardwire better handoffs, not to assign blame. "We audit to protect the next patient, not to prosecute the last case."

His work in trauma, burns, and acute abdomen has only sharpened that stance. In emergencies, speed matters, but synchrony matters more. The best teams don't just move fast, they move together. That means the junior doctor knows when to call for help, the nurse knows when to push for escalation, and the surgeon knows when to listen.

"Teamwork in the operating room," Ajisafe says, "isn't about being nice to each other. It's about being accountable to the person on the table. Your name is not on the consent form, but their outcome is on all of us."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The future of surgery, in his view, belongs to departments that train communication like they train knots deliberately, repeatedly, and under pressure. Because the most advanced technique fails without a team that trusts each other enough to speak up, and disciplined enough to follow through.