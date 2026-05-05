Ghana: President Mahama in Gabon for First International Forum Focused On Innovation and Development

3 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Libreville, Gabon, to participate in the inaugural Libreville International Forum for Innovation and Development, a high-level event that brings together Heads of State, government officials, global investors, and technology experts.

The forum, being held under the patronage of Mr Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, President of the Republic of Gabon, is on the theme "Political Stability, Business Climate, and Artificial Intelligence: Catalysts for Growth."

The forum seeks to position Gabon as a regional innovation hub and key destination for international investment.

Organisers are holding the Forum to inaugurate the newly constructed Omar Bongo Ondimba Congress Centre, which also serves as the venue for the Forum and as a future centre for international dialogue.

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The forum will culminate in the "Libreville Declaration," which will showcase the strategic political leaders' commitments to enhancing governance, transparency, and digital integration across the continent.

President Mahama remains a strong advocate for fostering partnerships that bridge the gap between government policy and private-sector growth to ensure inclusive development.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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