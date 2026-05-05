Sudan: Dozens Killed or Displaced As Drone Strikes, Fighting Escalate Across Sudan's War Zones

Blue Nile / White Nile / Omdurman / Kurmuk / Kordofan — Escalating violence in Sudan's Blue Nile region and Omdurman has left civilians dead, injured, and displaced, amid intensifying drone strikes and ongoing clashes between rival forces. Humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate as aid access remains limited and calls grow for urgent international intervention.

30 people killed and injured in a drone strike on the Balila area in Blue Nile

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) said that 10 civilians were killed and 20 others, mostly women and children, were injured in a drone strike by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on the Balila area in Kurmuk locality of Blue Nile state (New Fung) on Saturday.

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the movement said the bombing caused fires in shops at the Balila market, destroyed water sources, and killed an estimated number of livestock. It noted that the area had previously been subjected to aerial bombardment targeting civilians and the local market.

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The Blue Nile region is witnessing an escalation in military operations and drone strikes. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and SPLM-N El Hilu announced control over the El Kili area, 30 kilometres north of Kurmuk, while the armed forces said they had repelled an attack on the Sali area, 27 kilometres north of Kurmuk.

Fighting ongoing for more than four months has displaced about 30,000 people, mainly from Kurmuk, its surroundings, and Qaysan, to Damazin and other areas. The Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative has issued an urgent appeal for regional and international intervention to address the worsening humanitarian situation.

Displacement and harsh humanitarian conditions

Ali Hajo, a member of the initiative, said areas affected by heavy military operations are experiencing extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, with drone strikes claiming lives daily, particularly in southern Kurmuk, Balila, and Yabous. He added that women and children are the primary victims, while markets, water stations, infrastructure, and homes are frequently targeted.

He reported that more than 100,000 civilians have been displaced from Kurmuk province to Damazin and other areas, including El Rusayris, Qunays Sharq, Wad El Mahi, and Qaysan, where services remain insufficient. Others are stranded along the Ethiopian border in areas such as Kurmuk and Beisan, living in valleys and ravines under dire conditions.

Urgent demands and appeals

The initiative called on regional and international organisations to urgently provide humanitarian assistance, particularly to border areas. It also urged immediate intervention to protect civilians, stressing that daily fighting in South Blue Nile has created a catastrophic situation.

Ali Hajo appealed for pressure on all parties to halt violations against civilians and called for an immediate and comprehensive humanitarian truce to alleviate suffering.

Drone attacks on Kenana and Omdurman

Multiple sources reported that two drones, believed to belong to the RSF, targeted a fuel station and depot in the Kenana area of White Nile state on Sunday, causing material damage but no reported casualties.

In Omdurman, Sudanese Armed Forces' air defences repelled a drone attack early Sunday morning. Another drone spotted on Saturday evening was also shot down.

The Emergency Lawyers Group condemned the killing of five civilians in recent days in a drone strike by the RSF targeting a vehicle south of Omdurman.

Three soldiers killed and wounded

Sabreen market in Omdurman witnessed panic as merchants closed shops following an exchange of gunfire. One member of the regular forces was killed and two policemen were injured.

Police spokesman Brigadier General Fath El Rahman El Tom said a soldier returning from operations was arrested while carrying a weapon inside the market in violation of regulations. When instructed to comply, he opened fire on the patrol, injuring two officers before being killed.

IOM: Hundreds displaced from the Kili area in Blue Nile

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that 745 people were displaced last week from the village of El Kili in Kurmuk province due to worsening insecurity. The displaced moved to other areas within Kurmuk and to Damazin.

The RSF and SPLM-N El Hilu recently announced control over El Kili, while the armed forces said they had repelled an attack on Sali. Since January, the Blue Nile region has seen continuous fighting between the armed forces and allied groups on one side, and the RSF and SPLM-N El Hilu on the other.

The conflict has displaced around 30,000 people from Kurmuk and Qaysan amid worsening humanitarian conditions.

3,550 displaced in Kordofan

In a separate statement, the IOM says that 3,550 people were displaced from three villages in North and South Kordofan states last Wednesday and Thursday.

The organisation said in a report seen by Radio Dabanga that 2,600 people were displaced from the villages of Abu Haraz and Kazqil in the Sheikan locality of North Kordofan on Wednesday and Thursday due to escalating insecurity. It noted that the displaced people had reached other areas within the Sheikan locality.

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In South Kordofan, the organisation say that 950 people were displaced from the village of Dbeiker in Al-Qouz locality on Thursday, noting that the displaced people headed towards Sheikan locality.

North and South Kordofan states are witnessing ongoing battles, the latest of which were the clashes that took place in the Kazqil and Hamadi areas on April 18, where the RSF announced that they had repelled the attacks.

Recently, the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Yasser Al-Atta, vowed to escalate operations on all fronts.

Condemnation of drone strike

The Emergency Lawyers Group condemned the army drone strike on Balila market and a nearby civilian gathering at a water source, which killed 10 civilians and injured dozens, most of them women and children. It described the attack as a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

The group said the strike was the second on the area following a March 31, 2026, incident that caused a large fire and looting of civilian property. It called for accountability, an immediate cessation of hostilities, and unrestricted humanitarian access, warning that continued restrictions threaten aid delivery and further endanger civilians.