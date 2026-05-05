Sudan Accuses UAE, Ethiopia of Khartoum Airport Drone Strike, Reaffirms Right to Respond

Khartoum, 5 May 2026 (SUNA) - The Sudanese government formally accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ethiopia of involvement in Monday's drone strike on Khartoum International Airport, reaffirming Sudan's right to respond to the aggression.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim, Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir, and Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Asim Awad Abdelwahab said the government and relevant authorities possess conclusive evidence confirming the attack, in addition to further proof of violations carried out by UAE-operated drones launched from Bahir Dar Airport in Ethiopia over the past period this year.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Khartoum, they stressed that the Government of Sudan, its people, and its armed forces reserve the right to respond at a time and place of their choosing.