West Africa: Ecowas Parliament Speaker Seeks Return to Democracy in Guinea-Bissau

The Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Mémounatou Ibrahima, has called for the restoration of democracy in Guinea-Bissau.

She made the call at the opening of the Sixth Legislature's First Ordinary Session, 2026, held on Monday, 4th May, 2026, at the Seat of Parliament, Abuja, Nigeria.

Guinea-Bissau is currently navigating a precarious political transition following a military coup d'état on November 26, 2025. The nation is currently ruled by a junta known as the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order, which overthrew President Umaro Sissoco Embaló just before the results of the 2025 general elections were to be announced.

"I call on the authorities of Guinea-Bissau to demonstrate responsibility by restoring constitutional order in that sister country," she said, adding that the Parliament places high value on stability and peace within the West African sub-region.

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She also condemned the terrorist attacks carried out on 25 April 2026 in several localities in the Republic of Mali and expressed her solidarity with the Malian people.

Ibrahima lamented terrorism and violent extremism, maritime piracy, cross-border crime, and the adverse effects of climate change challenges bedevilling the sub-region, stressing that peace must be the ultimate target.

"Faced with the multiplication of flash points, no region is immune. The message must be clear: Peace cannot be decreed -- it must be patiently built through dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect. The ECOWAS Parliament must echo this imperative to our Member States and partners.

"It is also in this context that ECOWAS has embarked on a deep reflection on its future. On 21 May, the ECOWAS Future Summit will be held in Lomé, the Republic of Togo. This summit aims to accelerate the implementation of Vision 2050 in light of current challenges," she said.

O his part, the Speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas warned that democratic governance across West Africa is under mounting strain and must begin to produce tangible results for citizens or risk further instability.

The Speaker said the region was facing a defining moment, with declining voter participation, waning public trust, and a resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government exposing deep institutional weaknesses.

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"This session brings together parliamentary leaders and representatives from across our sub-region at a time when the choices before us are both consequential and immediate.

"The concern is no longer limited to the conduct of elections. It extends to whether democratic governance is producing outcomes that citizens can recognise and trust," he said.

He pointed to growing disillusionment among voters, noting that while citizens across West Africa continue to reject military rule, their patience with democratic systems is being tested.

"The issue is not whether democracy remains the preferred system of governance. Evidence across the region continues to show that citizens reject military rule. The issue is whether democratic systems are delivering sufficiently to sustain that preference. This places a premium on performance. Electoral legitimacy must be matched by governance outcomes.

"Security, economic stability, and fairness in public administration are no longer aspirational goals. They are the basis on which citizens evaluate the state's credibility. Where these are absent, the space for disruption expands.

"Within this context, the role of the ECOWAS Parliament becomes increasingly important. It must function not only as a deliberative body, but as a platform for aligning democratic practice with the expectations of citizens across member states," Abbas warned.

He stressed that the ECOWAS Parliament must evolve beyond its current advisory role to meet the demands of the moment, calling for stronger legislative authority, improved oversight powers, and a more direct role in regional decision-making.