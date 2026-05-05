Ghana Police Service Interdicts Five Officers Over Viral Videos Damaging Image

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted five police officers captured in viral videos engaging in conduct considered damaging to the image of the Service.

In a press release dated May 4, 2026, the Police said the officers have been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau for investigations in line with internal disciplinary procedures.

The affected officers are Chief Inspector Matthew Blay, Chief Inspector Francis Arthur and Inspector Eric Osei, all from the Osu Police Station in Accra, Sergeant Amos Dery of the National Protection Unit, and Inspector Joseph Okyere Asabre of the Obuasi Police District.

According to the Police Administration, the officers were seen in videos engaging in acts that "tend to put the name of the Service into disrepute."

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The Service assured the public that appropriate action would be taken after investigations are completed.

"The Ghana Police Service reiterates its commitment to professionalism, integrity and accountability," the statement said.

By: Jacob Aggrey