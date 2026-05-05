Nigeria: Doctors Working in 'Rooms Not Fit for Animals', Says New NMA President

Prof. Afekhide Ernest Omoti, a Professor of Ophthalmology and Honorary Consultant at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), has been elected as the new National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

He emerged at the association's 66th Annual General Conference in Kano, polling 253 votes to defeat Dr. Nosa Lancy Orhue, who scored 143.

Speaking shortly after his swearing-in, Omoti painted a grim picture of Nigeria's healthcare system, highlighting the harsh conditions under which many doctors operate.

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"In some hospitals, doctors stay in rooms not fit for domestic animals. Yet we expect them to perform optimally," he said at a post-AGM press briefing on Sunday.

He warned that the worsening working environment, combined with poor welfare, is accelerating the exodus of medical professionals from the country.

"Our country is in crisis. There are no doctors. The few that are left are doing the work of almost ten doctors," he said.

The new NMA president attributed the migration trend, popularly known as Japa, to poor remuneration and unfavourable working conditions, noting that Nigerian doctors are among the least paid globally.

"No doctor deserves to be underpaid, overtaxed, overworked and placed in unsafe, unhealthy and poorly equipped environments. The time to change this narrative is now," he said.

Omoti also faulted the low level of funding in the health sector, stressing that Nigeria continues to fall short of the 15 per cent allocation target under the Abuja Declaration.

"Nigeria currently allocates between four and six per cent to health. If we move closer to the 15 per cent benchmark, we will begin to see improvements in facilities and service delivery," he added.

He further disclosed that many doctors are forced to work for long hours without adequate rest, feeding arrangements or institutional support.

On the possibility of industrial action, Omoti said the association would prioritise dialogue but would not rule out a strike if the government fails to respond.

"If the government does not do what is required, there will be a strike. We will pursue advocacy first, but we will take any step necessary," he warned.

The NMA called for improved remuneration, safer working environments and tax-free allowances for doctors, describing them as essential service providers. It also urged full implementation of the consolidated medical salary structure across all tiers of government.

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The weeklong conference, held from April 26 to May 2 in Kano, also produced other national officers for the 2026-2028 term, including Dr. Abayomi Oluseye Olajide as Financial Secretary, Prof. Olayinka Atilola as Publicity Secretary and Prof. Anas Ismail as Editor-in-Chief.