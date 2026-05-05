Somalia: Somali Security Minister Visits Burkina Faso to Boost Security Cooperation

Ouagadougou — Somalia's security Minister, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), has arrived in Burkina Faso for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral security cooperation, officials said.

The minister travelled at the invitation of his Burkinabe counterpart, Mahamadou Sana. Upon arrival at Ouagadougou Thomas Sankara International Airport, he and his delegation received a warm welcome from senior officials, including the security minister, the national police chief and other top security officers.

The visit is expected to focus on enhancing collaboration between the two countries in combating terrorism, boosting intelligence-sharing, and strengthening coordination among security institutions.

Officials said the two sides will hold a series of high-level meetings during the trip, with discussions centred on reinforcing joint efforts against extremist groups that continue to pose a threat to regional stability.