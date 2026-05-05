Somalia: Somali Security Minister Visits Burkina Faso to Boost Security Cooperation

4 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ouagadougou — Somalia's security Minister, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), has arrived in Burkina Faso for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral security cooperation, officials said.

The minister travelled at the invitation of his Burkinabe counterpart, Mahamadou Sana. Upon arrival at Ouagadougou Thomas Sankara International Airport, he and his delegation received a warm welcome from senior officials, including the security minister, the national police chief and other top security officers.

The visit is expected to focus on enhancing collaboration between the two countries in combating terrorism, boosting intelligence-sharing, and strengthening coordination among security institutions.

Officials said the two sides will hold a series of high-level meetings during the trip, with discussions centred on reinforcing joint efforts against extremist groups that continue to pose a threat to regional stability.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.