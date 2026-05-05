Ghana to Host Global Reparations Conference After UN Slavery Resolution

One hundred and twenty-three member States voted in favour of the resolution, and only three countries voted against it.

Ghana will convene an international conference on reparatory justice in June, following the United Nations adoption of the resolution that recognises the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

The Ghana Ministry of Affairs, in a statement on Monday, announced that the conference will be a three-day meeting, taking place from 17 to 19 June in Accra.

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The event will be hosted by Ghana's President, John Mahama, who also serves as the African Union's champion for reparations.

According to the statement, the conference will bring together heads of state, diplomats, scholars, activists and representatives of international organisations to chart the next phase of the global reparations agenda.

"Discussions will focus on translating the historic Resolution A/RES/80/250 into a common, actionable global framework.

"The Outcome Document is also expected to highlight a collective effort aimed at developing coordinated policy approaches, institutional frameworks and mechanisms for sustained international engagement," the statement read.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the adoption of the resolution in March. Ghana introduced the resolution to the assembly and urged this designation and the establishment of a reparations fund. The West African country also asked the UN members to consider apologising for the slave trade.

One hundred and twenty-three member states voted in favour of the resolution, and only three countries voted against it. That is, Argentina, Israel, and the US.

A total of 52 countries -- primarily European countries-- abstained from voting. This includes the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Spain.

At the assembly, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Ablakwa told the member states that the reparations funds will be used to repair the damage caused by slavery.

"We are demanding compensation - and let us be clear, African leaders are not asking for money for themselves. We want justice for the victims and causes to be supported, educational and endowment funds, skills training funds," he said.

The gathering in Accra is expected to strengthen Africa's collective position on reparatory justice and deepen collaboration with the African diaspora and international partners.

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According to the statement, the conference will be a special Juneteenth event at Christiansborg Castle, a historic site linked to the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

"The Conference is further expected to foster deeper collaboration among participating States, strengthen Africa's collective voice on reparatory justice and contribute to shaping a coherent and unified position within the global systems. It will also provide an avenue for engagement with the African diaspora and international partners, whose contributions remain critical to advancing the reparations agenda.

"Outcomes of the Conference are expected to include a set of recommendations and forward-looking actions to guide subsequent engagements at the continental and international levels, as well as to build concretely on the unprecedented momentum generated by the UN Resolution," it said.