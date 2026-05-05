Liberia: UNDP Calls for Stronger Protection of Press Freedom

Kakata — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Liberia, Aliou Mamadou Dia, has called for renewed commitment to press freedom, journalist safety, and responsible media practice across the country.

Speaking on May 4, 2026, in Kakata during the observance of World Press Freedom Day, Mr. Dia emphasized that a free and independent press remains the backbone of democracy, human rights, and sustainable development.

He noted that this year's theme, "Shaping a World at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Security, and Development," is timely, given the increasing challenges facing journalists globally and in Liberia.

According to him, Liberia's media continues to show resilience by promoting transparency, holding leaders accountable, and amplifying community voices despite facing threats such as safety risks, financial constraints, and misinformation.

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Mr. Dia stressed that the safety of journalists is non-negotiable, warning that no reporter should be intimidated or harmed for doing their job. He described protecting journalists as a shared responsibility among government, security institutions, and society.

He further highlighted the media's dual role--freedom and responsibility--urging journalists to uphold ethics, accuracy, and professionalism, reject sensationalism, and combat misinformation and hate speech.

The UNDP official also praised the Government of Liberia for its continued support for media freedom and for collaborating with stakeholders to strengthen democratic governance and civic space.

He outlined several UNDP interventions, including support to electoral transparency through the Liberia Electoral Support Project, strengthening investigative journalism to fight corruption, promoting collaboration between media and law enforcement, and enhancing digital resilience to counter misinformation.

Mr. Dia concluded by calling on all stakeholders, including government, media, civil society, and citizens, to collectively protect press freedom, uphold truth, and promote a peaceful and inclusive society.

He reaffirmed UNDP's commitment to supporting Liberia's media sector, a key pillar of democracy, human rights, and national development.

The program formed part of activities marking World Press Freedom Day, celebrated annually on May 4.