Liberians Face Deepening Poverty

About 52.9% of Liberians are multidimensionally poor, facing deprivations in health, education, and living standards, according to the 2024 Multidimensional Poverty Index.

The economy still relies heavily on agriculture and mining, sectors that remain vulnerable and unable to generate sufficient jobs for the country's growing youth population.

The long wait for young people seeking to join the Armed Forces underscores the scale of unemployment. At this moment, the national focus should be on providing relief to households, not on censorship, punishing dissent, or dismissing constructive criticism, Senator Amara Konneh noted in a post.

He, however, credits the Executive Branch for securing support from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The 21-month IMF arrangement for SDR 193.8 million (about US$266 million) aims to strengthen macroeconomic resilience by building buffers against climate shocks and pandemics, while providing long-term, affordable financing to countries like Liberia.

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According to him, these are significant achievements in a global environment of tightening aid flows, demonstrating genuine efforts at the highest levels of government to stabilize the economy and build resilience.

His commendation is therefore extended to Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan, Central Bank Governor Henry Saamoi, and their respective teams.

At the same time, he draws attention to the daily struggles many Liberians face in feeding their families, educating their children, and accessing quality healthcare, as health facilities continue to operate under strain.

"I spent some time yesterday at the Old Road Market, listening to market women explain that prices have risen again due to higher transportation costs linked to increases in fuel and gasoline prices. The cost of domestic agricultural produce supplied from outside Monrovia has surged. Their voices reflected a quiet frustration that macroeconomic indicators often fail to capture, the steady erosion of purchasing power among ordinary Liberians," he explained.

Yet, at a time when citizens are experiencing perhaps the most difficult economic period under the Boakai-Koung administration, their elected representatives in the Legislature have been preoccupied with internal disputes, including attempts to expel or threaten colleagues for expressing differing views, according to Senator Konneh.

He further said the progress made by the Presidential Committee, led by Vice President Jeremiah Koung in mid-2025 to address rising commodity prices and ease economic pressure, is now being gradually undermined by external shocks, including the crisis in the Middle East, which demands urgent attention.

The Senator emphasized the need for the government to recommit to implementing the Liberianization policy and enforcing local procurement laws so that Liberians can participate meaningfully in their own economy.

Currently, foreign firms dominate sectors intended for local businesses; stronger enforcement could expand domestic opportunities and retain more value within the country. For truly inclusive growth, the domestic private sector must be prioritized, with tangible action replacing rhetoric.

He continued that one practical step toward immediate relief would be to revisit the personal income tax structure. Many workers are now paying higher taxes simply because inflation has pushed them into higher brackets, even though their real incomes have not improved.

Addressing this issue, he firmly said would provide much-needed breathing space for households already under strain. He noted his intention to work with colleagues on this matter upon returning from the constituency break.

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He concluded: "Above all, we must summon audacity, among elected officials, public servants, and citizens alike, that dares to ask tough questions, openly discuss critical issues, and do so without fear of offense, insult, or threats of censorship and violence."

Additionally, the progress depends on the collective courage to confront reality and act decisively. While the IMF and World Bank can offer frameworks, only Liberians, clear-eyed, brave, and united in purpose, can truly build Liberia.

Turning to the ruling Unity Party, for its part, should resist the tendency to react defensively to every criticism, even when it is constructive. Greater emphasis should be placed on listening to the quiet frustrations of families struggling with unemployment and rising prices, and on channeling political energy toward solutions that improve everyday livelihoods.