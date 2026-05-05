Liberia: GVL Welcomes Epa's Review, Vows Full Cooperation

SINOE COUNTY — Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) has responded to a complaint filed with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI) and the Nitrain Community Forest Management Body (NCFMB), pledging full cooperation with authorities and reaffirming its commitment to environmental standards and community engagement.

In a statement issued Monday, the company said it welcomes the EPA's review process and will provide all necessary documentation and access to ensure a transparent investigation into the concerns raised.

GVL acknowledged the role of civil society organizations in promoting accountability and said it remains open to dialogue with stakeholders, including SDI and NCFMB, to address issues surrounding its operations in Sinoe County.

The company outlined ongoing efforts to comply with international standards, including directives under the High Carbon Stock Approach (HCSA) and the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO).

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According to GVL, work is ongoing in forest conservation, restoration, and compensation in line with HCSA guidelines, with technical support from ProForest and collaboration with local communities and authorities.

The company also stated that it is engaging communities to revise Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in line with RSPO standards, while emphasizing that it has not initiated new land development despite the lifting of a previous stop-work order in 2025.

GVL further noted that its operations are guided by Liberia's environmental laws and that it recognizes both the ecological importance of the Upper Guinea Forest and the land rights of local communities.

The company admitted that past operations may not have met expectations in some instances and said it is committed to addressing such concerns through improved practices, restoration efforts, and dialogue.

As part of next steps, GVL indicated it will continue cooperating with the EPA, engage affected communities, and remain open to independent third-party verification of its activities.

The development comes amid ongoing national debate over land rights, environmental protection, and corporate accountability in Liberia's palm oil sector, which remains a critical component of the country's economic growth strategy.