Liberia: Hardship Hits Southeast

Fish Town/Zwedru — Youths and commercial motorcyclists in Grand Gedeh and River Gee Counties have renewed calls on the Government to urgently pave major road corridors in the southeast, citing worsening road conditions, rising fuel prices, and growing economic hardship that continue to erode livelihoods across the region.

During a visit to the area, several commercial riders described the situation as dire, warning that the poor state of roads, coupled with the surge in gasoline prices, has made daily survival increasingly difficult. One such rider, George Teapeh, told this paper that the cost of operating motorcycles far outweighs earnings.

"We buy one gallon of gasoline for LD$1,200, but even after riding the whole day, it is hard to make LD$1,000," Teapeh lamented. "Things are very hard for us."

Residents say transportation challenges are worsening by the day, making it difficult for communities to move agricultural produce, access markets, or reach essential services such as health facilities and schools. According to motorcyclists, the bad road network restricts movement, reduces income opportunities, and leads to frequent motorcycle breakdowns--further inflating operating costs for riders who depend on the trade for survival.

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Teapeh also dismissed public claims suggesting that roads in the southeastern region have significantly improved, insisting that such assertions do not reflect realities on the ground.

"People keep saying the southeast roads are good, but that is not true," he stressed. "Those saying it are not seeing what we are going through."

Community members further criticized national leaders and lawmakers for rarely traveling to the region by road. They argued that frequent reliance on air transport by public officials has contributed to a growing disconnect between policymakers and the everyday struggles faced by citizens in the southeast.

With the rainy season rapidly approaching, residents fear that already deteriorated roads could soon become completely impassable, effectively cutting off communities, disrupting trade, and limiting access to healthcare and education.

Beyond infrastructure, the high cost of fuel and the broader economic downturn have compounded the crisis. Many families, particularly youths, say they are finding it increasingly difficult to meet basic needs.

"This is not just about roads," a local youth leader remarked. "It is about survival. We feel abandoned."

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The growing outcry from southeastern Liberia underscores long-standing concerns about uneven infrastructure development and highlights the urgent need for decisive government intervention to address road connectivity challenges and the rising cost of living in rural communities.