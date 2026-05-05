Liberia: MPC Freeman Gives Hope to Gbu

Paynesberry — Announces provision of Starlink Internet, Scholarships, and Campus Upgrades

Students at Grand Bassa University (GBU) have fresh reasons to be optimistic about their academic journey following a visit from Simeon Freeman, political leader of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC).

During his weekend visit, Freeman introduced a suite of initiatives to make education more accessible and campus life more comfortable. Chief among these were the rollout of high-speed Starlink internet across the entire campus, the launch of new scholarship opportunities, and promises to improve campus infrastructure.

The highlight of Freeman's announcement was the introduction of Starlink internet service, set to go live next week. This upgrade will deliver fast, reliable internet coverage to every corner of the university, a major improvement for students who have struggled with limited connectivity in the past. Freeman emphasized that reliable internet is now essential for research, studies, and staying connected in today's digital world.

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"I know things are hard and the economy is tough. There are many students who are eager to learn but do not have the means, but I am providing about 100 scholarships for students who want to learn but do not have the means," Freeman stated, pledging about 100 scholarships for the coming semester.

Unlike many other scholarships, Freeman's program will not require exceptionally high GPAs. Instead, recipients simply need to work hard and pass their courses to maintain eligibility. "The students are many, and the only requirement for this scholarship is to make a pass to continue being there. If you can't study to maintain the space, sorry, we are going to drop you and bring on board another student who's willing to learn," he added.

Freeman's vision extends beyond academics. He announced plans to install DSTV and a 64-inch television in the Palava Hut, providing students with a space to watch the news, learn, and unwind. He also committed to repairing plumbing and sanitation systems, a move expected to improve hygiene and student comfort on campus.

The response from the GBU community has been overwhelmingly positive. Acting Student Union Government President Winifred Yah Peters expressed her gratitude, stating, "We don't know how to say thank you, Mr. Freeman. This is good news for our school. Many students don't come on campus because of the lack of internet, but with this improvement, everything will change."

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Acting GBU President Dr. Moses Bull echoed these sentiments, explaining that the university has long struggled with infrastructure and connectivity challenges. He praised Freeman's intervention as timely and transformative.

Overall, Freeman's initiatives represent a robust commitment to student success. By enhancing internet access, providing scholarships, and upgrading key facilities, Simeon Freeman is helping students at Grand Bassa University dream bigger, study better, and build a brighter future.