Liberia: CSOs Urge Boakai to Pause Carbon Policy

A coalition of more than 25 civil society organizations has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to delay endorsement of Liberia's draft Carbon Market Policy, warning that the current process risks entrenching governance gaps, undermining community rights, and weakening public trust in one of the country's most consequential climate frameworks.

In a formal communication signed by Mitchell Browne Sr., National Facilitator of the NGO Coalition of Liberia, and endorsed by its leadership, the group appealed for a "genuine, inclusive, and credible national validation process" before the policy is finalized.

At the center of the dispute is not merely the content of the draft policy, but the process by which it has been developed.

The coalition acknowledged the efforts of key institutions--including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Carbon Market Authority, and the Forestry Development Authority--in advancing Liberia's climate agenda. However, it argued that the validation process was "significantly truncated," particularly in terms of stakeholder participation.

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"This policy is not a routine administrative instrument," the coalition stated. "It is a foundational framework that will determine how Liberia's forests, lands, and carbon assets are governed, monetized, and potentially committed under long-term agreements."

That framing reflects a deeper concern: once adopted, the policy is expected to guide future legislation on carbon trading and broader climate governance, meaning any flaws at this stage could become embedded in law for decades.

Carbon markets are a central feature of global climate policy, especially under frameworks like the Paris Agreement. They allow countries or companies to offset emissions by investing in projects that reduce or absorb greenhouse gases--such as forest conservation.

For Liberia, which holds one of West Africa's largest remaining tropical forest blocks, the stakes are particularly high. The country's forests act as a significant carbon sink, making them valuable in international carbon trading schemes.

Over the past decade, Liberia has positioned itself to benefit from these mechanisms, including through REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) programs supported by development partners. The proposed Carbon Market Policy is intended to formalize how such opportunities are structured, regulated, and monetized.

But that potential comes with risk.

Carbon markets often involve long-term contracts--sometimes spanning decades--where forest land is effectively "locked" into conservation or offset arrangements. Without clear safeguards, critics argue, such deals can marginalize local communities, distort land rights, and concentrate benefits among elites or intermediaries.

The NGO Coalition's concerns fall into four broad areas such as the lack of inclusive participation as the coalition argues that forest-dependent communities--those most directly affected--were not meaningfully engaged. This raises questions about "free, prior, and informed consent," a principle widely recognized in environmental governance.

"Communities may be exposed to arrangements they neither fully understand nor have consented to," the letter warned.

There is also the risk of inequitable agreements. The CSOs noted that without strong safeguards, Liberia could enter carbon deals that undervalue its natural assets or disproportionately benefit external actors.

"There is a real danger of locking the country into unfavorable agreements that may be difficult to renegotiate," one civil society advocate noted in a follow-up interview.

The coalition also highlighted the issue of institutionalizing weaknesses--because the policy will underpin future legislation, any gaps--whether in benefit-sharing, oversight, or dispute resolution--could become entrenched in the legal system.

The coalition also warned that a poorly constructed policy could affect Liberia's ability to meet its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and maintain credibility with international partners.

For the Boakai administration, the carbon policy represents both an opportunity and a test.

On one hand, it aligns with the country's broader development strategy, which seeks to leverage natural resources for economic growth while advancing climate resilience. Properly managed, carbon markets could generate significant revenue, support conservation, and attract international investment.

On the other hand, the concerns raised by civil society highlight the political and social risks of moving too quickly.

One of the top CSOs leaders familiar with the process noted that, "Carbon markets are not just about environment--they are about land, money, and power. If communities feel excluded, the policy will face resistance at implementation, regardless of how well it is designed on paper."

The country's natural resource sector has long been shaped by tensions between economic ambition and governance challenges. From forestry concessions to mining agreements, past controversies have underscored the importance of transparency, consultation, and equitable benefit-sharing.

The coalition's call can therefore be seen as part of a broader pattern: civil society pushing for stronger safeguards to avoid repeating past mistakes.

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"Liberia cannot afford to get this wrong," the coalition noted. "This is not just about carbon--it is about how we define ownership and control over our natural wealth in the 21st century."

The NGO Coalition is not rejecting the policy outright. Instead, it is calling for a pause and reset--deferral of endorsement and signing, a comprehensive, nationwide validation process involving communities and stakeholders and adequate time for technical review and public dialogue.

The group insists that these steps are essential to ensuring legitimacy, sustainability, and long-term success.

As the country moves to position itself within the global carbon economy, the debate over the Carbon Market Policy reflects a deeper question: who benefits, who decides, and how are risks shared?

The government's response to the coalition's appeal will likely shape not only the future of carbon trading in Liberia but also broader perceptions of governance, inclusion, and accountability.

The message is however clear that the promise of carbon markets must not come at the expense of transparency, equity, and national consensus.