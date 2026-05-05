Liberia: Alja Pushes Back On Proposal to Amend Kak Law

A growing chorus of media stakeholders is pushing back against efforts to amend the country's landmark press freedom legislation, warning that the move could reverse hard-won democratic gains and reintroduce a climate of fear in public discourse.

A proposal at the legislature to amend the Kamara Abdullah Kamara Press Freedom Act--a law widely credited with dismantling decades-old legal barriers that once criminalized speech and curtailed press freedom in the country has since spiked a fierce debate among stakeholders.

The latest group to voice its opposition to the proposed amendment is the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA). Speaking on behalf of the group at the World Press Freedom Day commemorations organized by the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) in Kakata on May 4, 2026, veteran journalist Peter Massaquoi delivered a firm rejection of the proposed changes, describing them as "a troubling step backward."

For ALJA, the issue goes beyond a single amendment--it is about preserving the philosophical foundation of the KAK Act.

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"This landmark legislation remains a cornerstone of Liberia's democratic progress," Massaquoi, ALJA External Relations Committee Chairman, said. "Any attempt to weaken or roll back these protections undermines the significant gains made in advancing press freedom, transparency, and accountability."

The group argues that reopening the law to introduce new criminal provisions--even for seemingly legitimate concerns like online abuse--risks eroding the very protections the law was designed to guarantee.

ALJA's concern reflects a broader fear within media circles: that incremental changes could gradually reintroduce criminal liability for speech, effectively reversing the 2019 reform.

"Such actions," Massaquoi warned, "risk creating an environment in which journalists and media practitioners may once again operate under fear."

The amendment, introduced by Nimba County District #2 Representative, Nyahn G. Flomo, seeks to criminalize gender-based online abuse and harassment--a response to the rising tide of digital hostility, particularly targeting women.

Supporters of the proposal argue that the country's legal framework has not kept pace with the realities of the digital age.

"While Liberia has made commendable strides in protecting press freedom, a gap remains in protecting the dignity of our citizens," Flomo has argued, emphasizing that the measure is intended to set limits where speech becomes harmful.

But for critics, including ALJA, the method--not the intent--is the problem.

A Warning Against Legal Contradictions

Among the most influential voices opposing the amendment is Peter Quaqua, former president of the Press Union of Liberia.

Quaqua argues that introducing criminal sanctions into a law specifically designed to decriminalize speech creates a dangerous legal contradiction.

"The philosophy behind the KAK Act is simple," Quaqua noted. "Disputes arising from speech--especially criticism of public officials--should be addressed through civil remedies rather than criminal prosecution."

He warns that vague definitions of "offensive" or "abusive" speech could open the door to selective enforcement, particularly in Liberia's politically charged environment.

"When broadly defined, criminalizing online insults could easily be misused to suppress legitimate criticism," he cautioned.

Quaqua's position aligns closely with ALJA's stance: both see the amendment as a slippery slope that could ultimately weaken the integrity of the law.

The Press Union, which hosted the World Press Freedom Day event, seems to be facilitating a platform for debate on the matter--highlighting the complexity of the issue.

Within the PUL and the broader media community, opinions remain divided.

Some journalists acknowledge the real harm caused by online abuse, particularly against women, but share concerns about embedding criminal penalties within a press freedom law.

Others argue that Liberia risks undermining its international reputation if it backtracks on reforms that were once celebrated globally.

The KAK Act itself was a product of sustained advocacy, aligning Liberia with continental efforts such as the Declaration of Table Mountain, which called for the abolition of criminal defamation laws.

Before the passage of the KAK Act in 2019, Liberia's legal framework included provisions on criminal libel, sedition, and malevolence--laws that were frequently used to prosecute journalists and silence dissent.

The repeal of these provisions marked a turning point in Liberia's democratic trajectory, earning praise from international media watchdogs and strengthening the country's press freedom credentials.

For ALJA and its allies, the current amendment risks reopening a chapter many believed had been closed.

The debate ultimately reflects a broader global challenge: how to regulate harmful online speech without undermining freedom of expression.

Recent developments--such as the Supreme Court's ruling in a high-profile social media case--have intensified concerns about the boundaries of free speech in Liberia's digital space.

While acknowledging the need to address online abuse, critics argue that the solution lies outside the KAK Act.

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"There are more appropriate legal pathways," Quaqua suggested, pointing to standalone cybercrime or digital safety legislation as better alternatives.

The stakes are both domestic and international for the country.

Domestically, the outcome of the debate could shape how freely journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens engage in public discourse.

Internationally, it could influence Liberia's standing as a leader in press freedom reform in Africa.

ALJA's message, delivered through Massaquoi in Kakata, was clear that the country must resist the temptation to dilute a law that symbolizes democratic progress.

"Instead of weakening this law," he urged, "lawmakers should strengthen protections for journalists and uphold the democratic values it represents."

As the amendment moves through legislative review, the country finds itself at a familiar crossroads--balancing the need for regulation with the imperative of freedom.

For ALJA, the path forward is not ambiguous.

Protect the law. Preserve its intent. And ensure that in addressing new challenges, Liberia does not undo the progress it fought so hard to achieve.