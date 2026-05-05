Liberia: PUL Sounds Alarm On Press Freedom Violations As Liberia Marks World Press Freedom Day in Kakata

Kakata — The President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Julius Kanubah, has warned that democratic progress and national development remain at risk without full respect for free expression and journalists' rights.

Delivering the State of Press Freedom address at the observance of 2026 World Press Freedom Day on Monday in Kakata City, Margibi County, Mr. Kanubah described press freedom as "the singular and most consequential of all freedoms," stressing that without it, other liberties cannot thrive.

He paid tribute to journalists who died between May 2025 and May 2026 and acknowledged those currently battling illness, describing their loss as a significant blow to Liberia's media landscape.

Mr. Kanubah disclosed that Liberia recorded multiple press freedom violations over the past year, including threats, harassment, assaults and legal actions against journalists.

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He cited incidents involving the Liberia National Police and judicial authorities where journalists were allegedly intimidated, detained or assaulted in connection with their work.

While noting that some cases were resolved through the PUL interventions, he stressed that such violations continue to undermine media independence.

The PUL President also addressed recent tensions between the PUL and the Ministry of Information following the Union's April 22, 2026 statement criticizing what the PUL termed as a "gradual erosion of democratic norms" under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Rejecting claims that the Union had been compromised, Mr. Kanubah reaffirmed its independence and commitment to defending press freedom.

"This is why in our recent position statement of April 22, 2026, on the gradual erosion of democratic norms in Liberia, particularly freedom of speech and expression, under the administration of President Joseph Boakai, we clearly articulated as a Union that, 'there can be no rescue without freedom," Kanubah said. "Our position, from all indications, angered the Ministry of Information to the extent that both the Minister of Information and the Deputy Minister of Information for Public Affairs, Daniel Sando, who has joined us fortunately, are still angry. Their anger has led to a rather bizarre accusation: that the PUL has been "katorized! Whatever that means, it's up to them. But let it be made clear: the Press Union of Liberia, under our stewardship, will and can never be an integrity-less institution."

"We will not be distracted by distractionists, distorted by distortionists, or diverted by diversionists," he declared.

Mr. Kanubah reiterated that press freedom is fundamental to democracy, human rights, and peace, echoing the position of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres that all freedoms depend on press freedom.

He urged the Boakai's Administration to move beyond commitments and demonstrate tangible respect for freedom of speech and expression.

Mr. Kanubah highlighted the difficult economic conditions facing many journalists, stating that low wages and poor working environments continue to undermine the profession.

"There can be no press freedom when journalists live in poverty," he said, calling for urgent reforms to improve welfare and safety.

Meanwhile, the PUL is expected to convene further discussions on journalists' welfare on May 5 aimed at identifying practical solutions to strengthen the sector.

For his part, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Liberia, Aliou Mamadou Dia, stressed that strengthening press freedom, journalist safety and responsible media practices in Liberia, are essential pillars of democracy and sustainable development.

The UNDP Resident Representative said a free and independent press remains critical to advancing peace, human rights, and national development.

The event, organized by the PUL under the global theme:, "Shaping a World at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Security, and Development," brought together government officials, civil society organizations, members of the diplomatic corps and media practitioners from across the country.

Mr. Dia noted that Liberia's media sector has demonstrated resilience in promoting transparency and amplifying citizens' voices despite ongoing challenges.

He warned of increasing threats facing journalists, including safety risks, financial constraints, online harassment, and the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

"A journalist's safety is nonnegotiable. No reporter should ever be intimidated, assaulted, or silenced for doing their job," Mr. Dia said, calling for collective action to protect media professionals.

He emphasized that press freedom must be matched with responsibility, urging journalists to uphold ethical standards, accuracy, and professionalism, particularly in an era of digital information and rising polarization.

Mr. Dia said UNDP continues to support Liberia's media through initiatives aimed at strengthening electoral transparency, combating corruption, improving journalist safety, and enhancing digital resilience.

"Through the Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP+ 2023-2026), implemented with partners such as the European Union, Sweden, and Irish Aid, journalists have been trained in election reporting, fact-checking, civic education, and conflict-sensitive journalism--contributing to credible electoral processes, including the 2023 general elections," he disclosed.

He revealed that UNDP has also collaborated with institutions such as the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and civil society organizations to promote investigative journalism and accountability, while fostering cooperation between the media and law enforcement to ensure safer reporting environments.

In addition, Mr. Dia divulged that UNDP has supported digital literacy and fact-checking initiatives in partnership with organizations like Internews and local media networks.

Mr. Dia commended the Government of Liberia (GoL) for its commitment to media freedom and encouraged sustained collaboration among state institutions, the media, civil society and development partners to strengthen legal frameworks and expand civic space.

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"Together, we can ensure that press freedom continues to strengthen democracy, advance human rights, and drive sustainable development," he said.

Also speaking at the event, Acting Information Minister Johnny Tarkpah reiterated the government's commitment to protecting press freedom and strengthening collaboration with the media.

He described the press as a vital pillar of democracy--serving as the voice of the people, a watchdog of power, and a mirror of society--and emphasized that accountability and transparency are central to good governance.

The Acting Minister highlighted efforts to uphold freedom of expression, strengthen the Freedom of Information (FOI) framework, and promote open governance, stressing that a confident government welcomes scrutiny.

He called for stronger partnership between government and the media, noting that both share a common goal of informing the public, promoting unity, exposing wrongdoing, and advancing Liberia's democratic consolidation.

The World Press Freedom Day observance--established by the United Nations and marked annually on May 3--concluded with a renewed call for collective action to safeguard press freedom, support ethical journalism, and build a peaceful and inclusive society.

Participants emphasized that protecting press freedom remains essential to ensuring accountability, strengthening democratic institutions, and securing Liberia's future.