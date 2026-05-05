Liberia: Man Nearly Killed in Dauzon Night Attack Over U.S.$10

DUAZON — A shocking late-night incident in the Palms Bush Community, Silver Beach, Dauzon, Margibi County has left a man fighting for his life after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times by his close friend over a dispute reportedly involving just US$10.

The victim, identified as Mulbah Amadu, was brutally attacked by a man known as Prince in an incident that occurred around 11:45 p.m. near their place of work. Both men are said to be employed as security guards at the Belle Azure Beach Resort.

According to eyewitness accounts, the confrontation began when Prince demanded that Mulbah pay his debts of US$10, allegedly threatening to kill him if he failed to do so. Witnesses say the situation quickly escalated when Prince initially attempted to attack Mulbah with a cutlass, but was stopped by a community member.

Undeterred, Prince reportedly retrieved a knife, which was seized by his girlfriend before he could use it. However, he then armed himself with a broken bottle and allegedly stabbed Mulbah four times in the side, leaving him severely wounded and bleeding profusely.

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Residents say the attack may have been fueled by more than a financial dispute. Some allege that Prince had previously accused Mulbah of stealing building materials from their workplace, while others believe jealousy may have played a role, citing Mulbah's reputation for hard work and praise from employers.

Speaking to reporters, the Acting Chairman of the Palms Bush Community, Othello Q. Holmes, said he found Mulbah collapsed and bleeding in front of his shop.

"When I asked what happened, he could only say 'Prince, Prince' before he fell to the ground," Holmes recounted.

Holmes further disclosed that when confronted, Prince admitted to engaging in an argument involving Mulbah and another individual identified as J. Martin.

He claimed that after initially leaving the scene, he returned and attacked Mulbah from behind.

The landlady of the suspect also raised concerns about Prince's history of violent behavior, alleging that he had previously attacked his girlfriend with a knife, forcing her to flee naked for safety.

Community members echoed similar concerns, describing Prince as someone who frequently issued threats during disputes.

Following the attack, Prince reportedly fled to his residence, prompting angry residents to gather and attempt mob justice. However, swift intervention by Chairman Holmes prevented further violence, and the Liberia National Police were called to the scene.

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Prince was subsequently arrested and taken to the Dauzon Police Depot for investigation.

Meanwhile, Mulbah Amadu was rushed unconscious to the 14 Military Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing as the community grapples with the aftermath of the violent incident that has left many in shock.

The Liberia National Police has yet to release an official statement but confirmed that the suspect is in custody as inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the attack.