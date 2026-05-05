Liberia: Ambassador Kemayah, Larteh Identify With CDC Bong Chapter, Donate Generator, Rice, and Chairs

Gbarnga — Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dean of the Cabinet of Liberia, along with Aaron Jutomu Larteh, through Prince G. Mehn, National Chairman of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), has presented a consignment of items to the Bong County Chapter of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) in Gbarnga, underscoring rising political engagement and grassroots outreach.

The donation, made on Saturday, May 2, was carried out on behalf of MOVEE's Political Leader and Standard Bearer, Ambassador Kemayah, along with his son, Mr. Larteh.

Items presented include a power generator, 50 plastic chairs, and 10 bags of 25kg rice.

Leaders of the CDC Bong County Chapter who attended the presentation ceremony include James T. Zuanna, County Chair; Chris Sagbah, Co-Chair for Operations; Chris Gono, Youth Chair; and Moses Stubblefield, Advisor and Chairman Emeritus, along with several members and supporters of the party.

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The items were formally received on behalf of the Bong County Chapter by James T. Zuanna, Chairman of the CDC Bong County Chapter, who expressed appreciation for the gesture.

Zuanna described the donation as timely and impactful, particularly for the party's local structures and surrounding communities.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr. Mehn described the gesture as a demonstration of Ambassador Kemayah and his son's commitment to fostering unity, strengthening political collaboration, and addressing immediate community needs.

He emphasized that the initiative reflects Ambassador Kemayah's leadership philosophy, one rooted in service, inclusion, and national cohesion.

"This is not just a donation," Mehn noted.

"It is a symbol of Ambassador Kemayah's continuous effort to identify with the Liberian people across political lines and contribute meaningfully to their well-being."

A Pattern of Engagement

The latest donation adds to a growing list of initiatives undertaken by Ambassador Kemayah, a seasoned diplomat and former Foreign Minister.

Since assuming the Political Leadership of MOVEE, he has consistently emphasized women's empowerment, grassroots development, youth engagement, and humanitarian outreach.

Under his stewardship, MOVEE has spearheaded several community-centered programs across Liberia, including, support to vulnerable communities through food and essential supply distribution during periods of economic hardship, youth empowerment initiatives focused on skills development and employment opportunities, as well as contributions to schools and community and institutions to strengthen service delivery, advocacy for economic inclusion and equitable development, particularly in underserved counties.

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Political observers noted, that MOVEE's increasing visibility through such interventions signals a clear strategy to consolidate its national presence ahead of future electoral cycles.

Kemayah's Leadership Approach

Amb. Kemayah, widely recognized for his distinguished diplomatic career and international engagements, has sought to position MOVEE as a people-centered political institution. His leadership has been characterized by a blend of humanitarian support and policy advocacy, with a strong emphasis on economic empowerment as a means to achieve national stability.

Supporters argued, that this reflects a shift from conventional political rhetoric to practical, community-level engagement.

The involvement of his son, Mr. Larteh, in these initiatives is also viewed as an indication of emerging generational continuity within the movement's leadership structure.

As Liberia's political landscape gradually gains momentum, initiatives like the Bong County donation signalled evolving alliances and strategic outreach among political actors.

For MOVEE, the message appears clear, that beyond political ambition, the movement is positioning itself as a vehicle for tangible impact, one community at a time.