Liberia: Commerce and Industry Minister Dagoseh Warns Against Unfair Competition, Vows Stronger Protection for Liberian Businesses

Monrovia — The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Madam Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, has issued a strong warning against businesses operating outside the bounds of the law to desist or else, face government's wrath.

As she issued the warning, Minister Dagoseh reaffirmed the government's resolve to protect Liberian-owned enterprises and ensure a fair and competitive marketplace.

Speaking early Monday morning, May 4 when she appeared on the Super Morning Show on the state-run Liberia Broadcasting System or LBS, Minister Dagoseh said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is stepping up enforcement of the country's investment regulations, particularly provisions of the 2010 Investment Code that reserve specific business sectors exclusively for Liberian citizens.

She pointed out that while Liberia remains open to foreign investment, such participation must align with national laws and not undermine local businesses.

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According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry boss, ongoing engagements with foreign-owned enterprises are designed to both enforce compliance and educate investors on the legal framework governing their operations.

"We are not closing the door to investors, but we are insisting that all business activities respect the laws intended to protect Liberians and promote fair competition," she declared.

She disclosed that the Ministry's Inspectorate Division has intensified inspections across the country, uncovering widespread violations.

These, she asserted, include businesses operating without proper licenses and foreign-owned entities entering sectors legally reserved for Liberians.

As part of enforcement actions, several non-compliant businesses have been shut down, the measures she maintains, are necessary to uphold the rule of law, protect consumers, and restore order within the commercial sector.

She also addressed growing public concern over market practices with specific emphasis placed on government's efforts to curb exploitation.

Part of these measures mentioned by the Minister include tighter price monitoring, increased surveillance in key markets, and strict penalties for offenses such as hoarding, price gouging, and the sale of substandard goods.

Minister Dagoseh stressed the importance of public awareness, encouraging citizens to understand their rights as consumers and report violations.

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She explained that collaboration with relevant institutions has been strengthened to ensure swift and coordinated responses to infractions.

In a related development, Minister Dagoseh has issued a stern warning against stores owners found in the constant habit of using sidewalk spaces to spread their goods, thus embarrassing free movement of ordinary citizens to desist or else, faced prescribed necessary actions.

"We consider ELWA Junction to Broad Street as our own New York, but often times you see stores owners taking their goods - their steel rods and others on the main sidewalk where people are supposed to move freely. We are urging them to stop this immediately. We can't keep embarrassing others."

"If the goods are in the stores, people who want to buy will still see them and buy. They don't have to bring them all the way in the streets. We are asking them to stop. As I speak, we are preparing a special announcement that will be played on your radio and other media on this matter and the action thereafter," she added.