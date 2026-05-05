Liberia: 'Be Entrepreneurs, Not Job Seekers,' - RIA Boss Urges Lati Graduates At 3rd Commencement

Monrovia — The third graduation orator of the Liberia Aviation Training Institute (LATI) and Manager of the Roberts International Airport, James K. Mulbah, has urged graduates to pursue entrepreneurship rather than rely solely on job opportunities.

Delivering the keynote address to more than 30 graduates of the Class of 2024-2025 over the weekend, Mulbah emphasized that Liberia's aviation sector requires innovators and business builders--not just employees.

"Don't just aim to work in aviation--aim to transform it. Liberia does not just need aviation workers; Liberia needs aviation builders," Mulbah said. "Successful entrepreneurs often begin with limited resources but maximize knowledge, energy, and timing. Your skills are more powerful than you think--where others see limitations, entrepreneurs see opportunity."

Mulbah noted that persistent gaps in customer service, logistics, and technology within the aviation sector present untapped business opportunities for trained professionals. He encouraged graduates to leverage their training in areas such as customer service, weight and balance, and airport operations to establish ventures including travel support services, cargo coordination firms, and aviation consulting businesses.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He further pointed to emerging global trends--such as drone delivery services and customer-focused aviation models--as indicators of the industry's evolving landscape and opportunities for growth beyond traditional airline employment.

The RIA Manager also commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for ongoing reforms at the Liberia Airport Authority, describing them as critical steps toward building a structured and sustainable aviation sector capable of supporting private enterprise.

Valedictorian Calls for More Opportunities

Also speaking at the ceremony, valedictorian Oretha K. Fallah described the occasion as one of "joy, pride, and gratitude," while highlighting the persistent gap between classroom training and access to industry opportunities.

Fallah called for increased internship and employment pathways for young aviation professionals, urging key institutions--including Roberts International Airport, the Liberia Airport Authority, and the Civil Aviation Authority--to go beyond ceremonial support and invest meaningfully in the next generation.

She stressed the need for enhanced corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at enabling students to gain practical experience and apply their skills in real-world settings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

LCAA Pledges Support

In a show of commitment to the sector's future, Julius Dennis, Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority, announced an annual contribution of US$1,000 to LATI. The fund, he said, will support the top two graduating students each year, helping to strengthen the institute's connection to the aviation industry.

The ceremony marked LATI's third graduation, underscoring growing efforts to build a skilled workforce capable of supporting Liberia's aviation development while encouraging innovation and private sector participation.