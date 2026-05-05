Liberia: Serene Health Inc. Resumes Vital Medical Outreach in Rural Montserrado, Targets Healthcare Gap in Yakpai Town

Yakpai Town — Serene Health Incorporated has officially resumed its free medical outreach services in Yakpai Town, rural Montserrado County.

The initiative aims to provide a critical lifeline to a region where over 100,000 inhabitants currently live without access to basic healthcare.

Yakpai Town and its surrounding villages face a dire humanitarian situation. With no local clinics to treat prevalent illnesses like malaria and typhoid, and a total absence of midwives or hospitals for antenatal care, the community has seen a tragic rise in maternal mortality.

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Founded by Maima Quoi Pelham alongside a dedicated group of Cuttington University nursing graduates, Serene Health Inc. was established to dismantle the barriers rural and low-income Liberians face in accessing life-saving care.

Since 2013, the organization has specialized in reaching "hard-to-reach" communities that the formal health system has yet to cover.

Gifty Barkon, Officer-in-Charge of Serene Health Inc., spoke to journalists in Yakpai Town following the weekend's activities.

She emphasized that this mission is a long-term commitment to the people of Montserrado. "This exercise marks the formal resumption of our free medical outreach program," Barkon stated.

"We have seen the devastating impact that a lack of facilities has on families here, particularly pregnant women. We have come to continue the work we started, ensuring that poverty and geography are no longer death sentences for those seeking basic treatment."

Serene Health Inc. is a registered healthcare non-profit dedicated to providing free, high-quality medical services to vulnerable populations.

By deploying mobile teams to underserved rural areas, Serene Health works to ensure that every Liberian, regardless of their location, has the right to health and dignity.

Over a decade, Serene Health Inc. expanded its reach and strengthened its model through partnerships.

From treating hundreds of people during its early outreaches, Serene Health has now provided services to thousands across rural and peri-urban communities.

The organization has grown into a trusted health partner, known for its professionalism, compassion, and efficiency in delivering mobile healthcare.

Today, Serene Health Inc. remains rooted in its original mission:

to bring free, quality healthcare to vulnerable populations and reduce preventable illness and death in Liberia.