South Africa: MMWWA Condemns Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa, Calls for Continental Solidarity

The Millennium Muslim Women of West Africa (MMWWA) has condemned in no uncertain terms ongoing xenophobic attacks against nationals of African countries living and working in South Africa.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Ms Hawawu Mohammed Osman, the National President, MMWWA, said it found it as acts of aggression "against our brothers and sisters deeply distressing and contrary to the spirit of Ubuntu and Islamic teachings on hospitality and brotherhood."

It mentioned that, "We are deeply troubled by reports of women and children, including school children of Nigerian, Ghanaian and other African descent, living in fear,"

"No child should be afraid to go to school, and no worker should be afraid to go to their place of business because of their nationality," the statement added.

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The statement urged community leaders and politicians to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric that fuels the fire and attacks against innocent persons.

"The MMWWA stands in solidarity with all affected individuals and families. We pray for a peaceful resolution and a renewed commitment to the shared values of humanity and progress across the African continent," the statement added.

The statement also called upon the government of South Africa to take immediate and decisive actions to protect the lives, property, and dignity of all foreign nationals.

"We recommend a swift return to peaceful coexistence and foster a climate where all people living in South Africa--regardless of their country of origin--can contribute to the nation's growth in harmony," it indicated.

For true continental cohesion and development, MMWWA said all must recognise that Africa's strength lies in its unity, not in its fragmentation.

The MMWWA identified multiple consequences of the ongoing attacks, including economic stagnation, noting that attacks on foreign-owned businesses and entrepreneurs disrupt local economies and deter foreign investment, which is essential for achieving sustainable development goals.

Others include humanitarian crisis, a situation where the violence has led to the displacement of thousands of individuals, loss of life, and severe psychological trauma, leaving lasting scars on the victims and their families.

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In addition, MMWWA explained that it was concerned the violence could erode social cohesion, indicating that xenophobia undermines the fabric of African solidarity and threatens the success of initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Furthermore, the MMWWA said recurring incidents could damage South Africa's

image as a leader on the continent and strain diplomatic relations with sister nations.

MMWWA is a regional body dedicated to the empowerment of women, the promotion of Islamic values of peace, and the advocacy for social justice and development across West Africa.