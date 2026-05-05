Nigeria: Zamfara Okays ₦3.76bn for Gusau Water Scheme Rehabilitation

4 May 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Governor Dauda Lawal has approved ₦3.76 billion for the rehabilitation of the Gusau Water Supply Scheme.

The approval was granted at the State Executive Council meeting following a memorandum by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure seeking urgent intervention on the deteriorating water system.

The project is aimed at restoring water production and distribution in Gusau and improving access to clean water for residents.

The government said funding for the project is captured in the 2026 Appropriation Law, underscoring its commitment to critical infrastructure.

On completion, the Zamfara State Water Corporation will manage the facilities to ensure sustainability.

The government called on residents to support the initiative to ensure successful execution.

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