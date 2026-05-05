Liberia: Cab Wants an End to Constitutional Discrimination

The Christian Association of the Blind (CAB) has called for amendments to portions of the Liberian Constitution to remove clauses considered discriminatory against persons living with disabilities.

Speaking at a program marking the 41st anniversary of the National Resource School for the Blind, CAB President Beyan Kota said certain constitutional provisions prevent persons with disabilities from fully participating in national governance.

According to Mr. Kota, a clause in the Liberian Constitution that restricts individuals with disabilities from holding public office is discriminatory and inconsistent with modern human rights standards.

He disclosed that the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is expected to engage the Government of Liberia on the need to amend the Constitution, particularly to rephrase provisions that exclude persons with disabilities.

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"There is a need to amend or rewrite the law to ensure inclusion and eliminate discrimination," Mr. Kota said. "Persons with disabilities must be given equal opportunity to exercise their rights and participate fully in national life."

Mr. Kota also called on the Liberian government to begin implementing the national policy on employment opportunities for blind persons in both public and private institutions across the country.

He revealed that the Christian Association of the Blind, in collaboration with the Civil Service Agency, has already finalized a policy framework aimed at promoting employment and workplace inclusion for visually impaired Liberians.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kota announced his recent election as Representative for the West African Region on the Board of the World Blind Union, noting that the position places him in a stronger role to advocate internationally for the rights and welfare of blind persons in Liberia and across the region.

During the celebration, the CAB President presented three computers to outstanding students of the National Resource School for the Blind and encouraged them to remain committed to their education despite challenges.

The anniversary program, held in Paynesville City, brought together representatives from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the Liberia School for the Blind, students, educators, and other stakeholders supporting disability inclusion.