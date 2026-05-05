Liberia: Over 150 Gallons of Seized Gasoline Reportedly Missing in Ganta

More than 150 gallons of gasoline confiscated by authorities of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Ganta City, Nimba County, have allegedly gone missing while under government custody, raising fresh concerns about accountability and enforcement in border trade.

According to information obtained by the Daily Observer, Commerce inspectors assigned at the Ganta border on March 6, 2026 seized approximately 13 containers of gasoline--estimated at about 130 gallons--from a Guinean truck en route to Guinea. The truck was reportedly intercepted as part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal export of petroleum products across Liberia's porous borders.

Following the seizure, the petroleum products were confiscated and stored in a warehouse. However, recent reports indicate that the fuel has since disappeared under unclear circumstances, with no official explanation provided.

"Since they seized my petroleum goods in March, we haven't heard anything from the Commerce Authority--no account, not telling us anything," said Musa Cuboy, the truck driver involved in the incident.

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Under established practice, confiscated petroleum products are typically auctioned publicly by the Commerce Ministry, with proceeds deposited into government accounts. Documentation of the transaction is then provided to the individual involved. In this case, however, no such process has been confirmed, leaving both the owner and the public questioning what became of the seized fuel.

When contacted for clarification, Nimba County Senior Commerce Inspector Billy Flehn neither confirmed nor denied the alleged disappearance, instead referring the inquiry back to the original source of the report.

Liberia has maintained restrictions on the export of petroleum products, along with commodities such as rice and cement, since the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. These measures are aimed at stabilizing domestic supply, particularly as fuel prices continue to rise amid global tensions, including the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

Despite these restrictions, smuggling remains widespread along the Liberia-Guinea border, where enforcement challenges persist due to difficult terrain and limited oversight.

The incident in Ganta has also brought renewed scrutiny to alleged corruption within local inspectorate bodies. Sources claim that some commerce officials may be receiving regular payments from businesses in exchange for relaxed inspections, particularly in cold storage facilities and general goods markets.

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One insider alleged that a major business entity in Ganta has been paying a monthly stipend of L$25,000 to avoid inspection for expired goods. Additional claims suggest that officials from other agencies, including labor and justice inspectors, may also be benefiting from similar arrangements, raising broader concerns about regulatory breakdowns in the fast-growing commercial hub.

Observers note that inspections across parts of Nimba County have reportedly declined significantly in recent months, with some businesses going more than six months without oversight. This has heightened fears about the circulation of expired or unsafe goods, as well as poor labor practices.

While the allegations remain unverified, the reported disappearance of seized gasoline has intensified calls for transparency and accountability within the Commerce Ministry and other regulatory institutions.

For now, key questions remain unanswered: where the confiscated fuel went, whether it was sold or diverted, and who, if anyone, will be held responsible.