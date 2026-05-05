East Africa: Kenya, Tanzania Set May 2026 Deadline to Eliminate Trade Barriers

5 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — President William Ruto and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional integration by directing the removal of all non-tariff barriers to trade between their countries by the end of May 2026.

The directive was issued during high-level bilateral talks held at State House Dar es Salaam, marking a significant step toward enhancing trade efficiency and economic cooperation between Kenya and Tanzania.

According to Caroline Karugu, the resolution is a major breakthrough that will pave the way for seamless cross-border trade, benefiting businesses and consumers across the region.

"The commitment by both Heads of State to resolve all non-tariff barriers within this timeline demonstrates strong political will to unlock the full potential of regional trade," she stated.

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Non-tariff barriers--such as customs delays, regulatory inconsistencies, and administrative bottlenecks--have long been cited as key impediments to trade within the East African Community (EAC). Their removal is expected to significantly reduce the cost of doing business and accelerate the movement of goods and services across borders.

The latest agreement builds on ongoing efforts by EAC member states to harmonize policies, improve infrastructure, and enhance trade facilitation mechanisms across the bloc.

Analysts say the move could boost intra-regional trade volumes, strengthen supply chains, and position East Africa as a more competitive economic hub on the continent.

The Kenya-Tanzania corridor is one of the most critical trade routes in the region, linking key markets and serving as a gateway for goods destined for neighboring countries.

With the May 2026 deadline now set, attention will shift to implementation, as stakeholders look to both governments to deliver on their pledge and translate policy into tangible results.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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