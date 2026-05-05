Tanzania: Ruto Calls for Stronger Kenya-Tanzania Unity, Warns Against Regional Rivalry in Dodoma Address

Dodoma — President William Ruto addressed the Tanzanian Parliament in Dodoma on Tuesday, calling for deeper investment ties between Kenya and Tanzania and warning against narratives that fuel division among East African nations.

The President said regional relations have long been undermined by competition, suspicion, and rivalry, which he noted have fragmented markets and weakened Africa's collective economic power.

"If we are honest with ourselves, 'ndugu jirani', some of these forces are still very alive with us. They still shape our narratives," Ruto told lawmakers.

He reminded the House that Kenya and Tanzania's founding leaders, Julius Nyerere and Jomo Kenyatta, envisioned a united East Africa built on cooperation rather than isolation.

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"They understood that Africa's future would not be secured in isolation but in unity," he said, noting that the two leaders laid the foundation for regional integration.

Ruto said Kenya and Tanzania share a long history of solidarity, including cooperation during Kenya's independence struggle.

"Even during the Mau Mau period, Tanzania stood with Kenya, affirming a shared belief in freedom and dignity," he added

The President expressed Kenya's commitment to regional integration, saying his government supports investment in the proposed oil refinery in Tanga, Tanzania.

"While I would have preferred such a facility in Mombasa, I fully recognise that Tanga, less than 200km away, is part of the same economic space," he said.

He added that Kenya is actively supporting investment flows into Tanzania, emphasizing that such projects benefit the entire region.

"Personally, I am helping to bring investment to Tanga. Let us work together as East Africans," Ruto said.

He stressed that economic progress in one country should not be viewed in isolation, adding: "What is good for Tanzania is good for Kenya, and what is good for Kenya is good for Tanzania."

Ruto further said Kenya and Tanzania are not competitors but partners in development, urging both sides to focus on shared challenges.

"Our enemies are poverty, unemployment and joblessness," he said.

The President also called on African countries to accelerate regional integration, saying it is key to boosting trade, competitiveness, and job creation.

He said integration would help unlock opportunities for young people, who he described as central to the continent's future prosperity.

On infrastructure, Ruto highlighted several cross-border projects, including the Malindi-Lunga Lunga-Dar es Salaam corridor, the planned Voi-Singida-Burundi railway, and the 400kV Kenya-Tanzania power interconnector.

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"These projects are not just infrastructure; they are economic lifelines that connect our people and markets," he said.

He also pointed to Uganda's acquisition of a stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company as an example of growing regional ownership of shared assets.

Ruto noted that Kenya and Tanzania are increasingly economically interdependent, with bilateral trade reaching $860 million in 2025 and projected to hit $1 billion this year.

Kenyan firms have invested more than $1.7 billion in Tanzania, while Tanzanian investments in Kenya now exceed $336 million.

He said this growing private sector confidence reflects the strength of regional cooperation.

Tanzanian lawmakers praised Ruto's address, with Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu emphasizing the importance of peace for regional development.

Tanga MP Jumaa Aweso welcomed the proposed oil refinery, describing it as a symbol of practical leadership and cooperation.

Ikungi West MP Elibariki Kingu said Ruto's speech reflected the ideals of Africa's founding fathers.

"He reminded us that the dreams of Julius Nyerere and Jomo Kenyatta live on," he said, adding that Kenyans made "no mistake" in electing Ruto.