Gambia: Did the UDP Leader, Lawyer Ousainou Darboe Say the Following to Deutsche Welle?

"We are open to coalition based on principles. You have to accept our principles. You have to accept what we stand for and that applies to any party and we don't want to go into coalition just because of convenience and I think that has been the problem of Coalition 2016. It was a coalition of convenience not a coalition based on principles, on trust, dedication to the country, that we really want to deal with the problems of the country, that we are ready to provide the cure to the ills of the country.

Any party that is willing to do this, we are willing to coalesce with you. I always wonder why a party would be formed just because you think you can go into a coalition and get office. I don't think that is principled. That certainly is not something we believe in. we believe that parties are established because they believe that they can genuinely do something for the country. That on their own they can form a government.

Foroyaa will try to conduct an interview with Lawyer Ousainou Darboe that coalition 2016 was a coalition of convenience and had no programme to cure the ills of the country. His comment on this matter should pen up a national conversation on the genuine way forward for 2016. All opinions constructively crafted would be welcomed by Foroyaa.