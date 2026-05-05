Gambia: Did the UDP Leader, Lawyer Ousainou Darboe Say the Following to Deutsche Welle?

5 May 2026
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

"We are open to coalition based on principles. You have to accept our principles. You have to accept what we stand for and that applies to any party and we don't want to go into coalition just because of convenience and I think that has been the problem of Coalition 2016. It was a coalition of convenience not a coalition based on principles, on trust, dedication to the country, that we really want to deal with the problems of the country, that we are ready to provide the cure to the ills of the country.

Any party that is willing to do this, we are willing to coalesce with you. I always wonder why a party would be formed just because you think you can go into a coalition and get office. I don't think that is principled. That certainly is not something we believe in. we believe that parties are established because they believe that they can genuinely do something for the country. That on their own they can form a government.

Foroyaa will try to conduct an interview with Lawyer Ousainou Darboe that coalition 2016 was a coalition of convenience and had no programme to cure the ills of the country. His comment on this matter should pen up a national conversation on the genuine way forward for 2016. All opinions constructively crafted would be welcomed by Foroyaa.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.