Ghana: Dreams FC, Nations FC to Battle in MTN FA Cup Final May 31

4 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A thrilling finale awaits Ghanaian football fans as Dreams FC and Nations FC prepare to lock horns in the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday, May 31.

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the date for what promises to be a fiercely contested showdown in the capital, with both clubs eyeing silverware and continental qualification.

For Dreams FC, the final presents an opportunity to secure their second FA Cup title and further cement their growing reputation in Ghanaian football.

Their journey to the final has been nothing short of impressive, navigating past Semper Fi, Asanska FC, Inter Allies, Heart of Lions and ultimately edging Medeama in a hard-fought semi-final at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

Nations FC are also chasing history as they aim to lift their maiden MTN FA Cup trophy. Their path to the final has also been formidable, overcoming Ebony FC, AshantiGold SC, Swedru All Blacks, Berekum Chelsea and sealing their place with a decisive semi-final victory over Aduana FC.

Beyond domestic glory, the winner will secure qualification to the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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