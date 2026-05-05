Monrovia — Disqualified Liberia Football Association (LFA) presidential aspirant Sekou V. Keita has formally filed an appeal with the LFA Appeals Committee, contesting his exclusion from the upcoming May 15 elections.

Keita signaled his readiness to escalate the matter to continental and global football authorities if his domestic appeal is denied.

In a statement issued by his campaign team, Keita confirmed that all procedural requirements for the appeal have been fulfilled.

This includes the payment of the prescribed fees and the submission of relevant documentation to the LFA Secretariat.

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The appeal is actively supported by his legal team, advisors, and the Beach Soccer Association, a recognized voting member of the LFA.

Dispute over Nomination Interpretation

At the center of the dispute is Keita's disqualification based on the Elections Committee's interpretation of Article 45.3 of the LFA Statutes.

Keita argues that the decision was not grounded in genuine eligibility concerns, but rather in an improper interpretation of nomination procedures.

According to Keita, his nomination was legitimately submitted by the Beach Soccer Association through its majority membership, in full alignment with the statutes governing the rights of LFA members.

"The Elections Committee did not invalidate my nomination under Article 45.3; it improperly substituted its own preferred representative for that of a member," Keita stated.

He further clarified that another individual referenced in the nomination process, Cypha G. S. D'King, "did nothing wrong," insisting that the issue lies solely with the committee's handling of the nomination rather than any individual action.

Claims of Statutory Violations

Keita maintains that he has met all eligibility requirements and contends that the decision to disqualify him amounts to unjust interference in the independent rights of LFA members.

He pointed to several provisions of the LFA Statutes specifically Articles 18, 21, 22, and 33--which he believes were violated, while insisting that Article 45.3, cited as the basis for his disqualification, had in fact been satisfied.

The dispute, he emphasized, is both a matter of statutory interpretation and a broader constitutional issue touching on freedom of association and fair participation within football governance.

Appeal and Possible Escalation

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While expressing respect for the LFA's internal processes, the Keita Campaign made it clear that it is prepared to pursue the matter beyond Liberia if the outcome of the appeal is not satisfactory.

"Should this matter not be resolved in accordance with the Statutes and principles of fair governance, Keita is fully prepared to take this issue to the appropriate bodies within the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) for review," the campaign team of Keita stated.

The statement stressed that such a move would be a legitimate exercise of rights within international football governance structures rather than a threat.

A Test for Football Governance

Both the campaign and Keita framed the situation as a broader test of integrity within Liberian football.

"This is bigger than one candidate. This is about protecting the integrity of our game," Keita noted.

Despite the escalating tensions, the Keita Campaign asserts that it remains confident the Appeals Committee will rule in accordance with the LFA Statutes and principles of fairness.