Nigeria: Rainstorm Kills 2, Destroys 50 Houses in Kaduna Lga

5 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

A rainstorm has claimed two lives and destroyed more than 50 houses in Dokan Mai-Jama'a, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The Village Head of Dokan Mai-Jama'a, Alhaji Hamisu Tukur, confirmed the incident, saying the storm caused widespread destruction and displaced many residents.

Tukur said that over 50 houses were affected, with several completely destroyed.

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Residents said the heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, started at about 6:41 p.m. on Monday and lasted for more than 40 minutes, leaving extensive damage in its wake.

A correspondent who visited the area reports that many families have been rendered homeless and are making efforts to salvage their belongings from the debris.

Some buildings were completely destroyed, while others had their roofs blown off, exposing occupants to harsh weather conditions.

Heads of affected households were seen seeking temporary shelter for their families as they grappled with the aftermath of the disaster.

The victims have appealed to the Kaduna State Government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency for urgent assistance.

The rainstorm also affected parts of Sabon Gyero community, where several houses were damaged and more than 10 perimeter fences destroyed.

Sabon Gyero, located within Millennium City in Chikun Local Government Area, also recorded significant losses.

Eyewitnesses said the rainfall disrupted traffic, blocked a major road and forced motorists to seek alternative routes.

NAN reports that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Kaduna has deployed a team to Dokan Mai-Jama'a to assess the extent of the damage and determine necessary intervention. (NAN)

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