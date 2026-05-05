Africa: Building Resilience, Powering Jobs and Growth for the Gambia's Future

press release

Banjul — The World Bank Group today released its Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) for The Gambia, placing jobs, livelihoods, and economic opportunity at the center of the country's development agenda. The report shows that rising environmental pressures are already affecting productivity, agriculture, and infrastructure, and that targeted resilience-building investments are essential to protect jobs, grow the economy, and safeguard key assets in The Gambia.

"The CCDR shows that The Gambia can reduce future risks and unlock new opportunities through targeted investments and sound policies that protect people and support long-term economic growth," said Franklin Mutahakana, World Bank Group Resident Representative for The Gambia.

The report shows that following an aspirational growth path could reduce GDP losses due to risks posed by environmental hazards such as flooding, heat stress and coastal erosion, from 9.3% to as low as 2.6% by mid-century -- a difference with real impact on jobs created, businesses sustained, and families lifted out of poverty.

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Agriculture remains the largest source of employment, accounting for 70% of jobs nationwide. The report finds that combining improved farming practices, irrigation, and market reforms could raise yields by up to 40%, supporting rural jobs and incomes. With small and medium enterprises making up 80% of Gambian businesses but only 15% accessing formal finance, targeted credit guarantees, lower energy costs, and improved access to affordable finance could help firms expand, hire, and invest across value chains, including recycling and composting activities under a more circular waste system.

The report also underscores the need to safeguard Banjul's role as the country's economic center. With businesses, jobs, and assets concentrated in the capital, short-term protection and long-term planning are critical to sustaining employment, protecting assets, and supporting long-term growth. This includes preparing for future urban expansion inland, alongside ensuring reliable and affordable electricity and resilient transport networks to maintain private investment and economic stability.

Expanding energy and infrastructure is another priority, as reliable and affordable electricity and resilient roads are essential to job creation and private investment. The report calls for accelerating electricity access towards universal access as the country is already at 90%, while strengthening transport networks vital for economic activity.

Tourism, which contributes about 20% of GDP and 15% of employment, is highlighted as a key source of quality jobs. The report suggests that targeted policies could help the sector generate more stable employment, particularly for youth and women.

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The Gambia will require an estimated $11 billion in long-term investment by 2050 to protect growth and expand jobs. The report calls for increasing private sector participation to about 35% through blended finance and stronger governance, creating the conditions for sustained job creation.

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About the Climate and Development Reports

The World Bank Group has introduced Country Climate and Development Reports (CCDRs) as a core tool for integrating climate and development. CCDRs assist countries in identifying and prioritizing actions that address adaptation needs and greenhouse gas emissions in ways that align with broader development objectives. These reports provide data, research, cost assessments, and suggest priority actions to facilitate a resilient and low-carbon transition. They are intended to guide governments, the public, private sector, partners, and The World Bank Group's engagements to enhance funding for effective climate action.