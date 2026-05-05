Liberia: World Hope International, National Wash Commission Relaunch Safe Drinking Water Project Targeting Over 40,000 Beneficiaries

Monrovia — World Hope International has re-launched a major clean water project in Montserrado and Margibi Counties, aiming to provide safe drinking water to more than 40,000 people.

The "Improved Access to Safe Drinking Water in Liberia Project," stalled after USAID funding disruption, is now back on track through collaboration with the National WASH Commission. After months of negotiations and site assessments, World Hope International committed funding and technical expertise to complete the project.

The re-launch took place in Sarah Johnson, 15 Gate Community, Kingsville Township, Montserrado County.

The system comprises seven (7) elevated water towers, each equipped with six storage tanks; six borehole wells; and seventeen (17) water kiosks, each featuring six to eight faucets across various locations. Powered by solar submersible systems with panels at each tower, the water will be pumped through a transmission and distribution pipeline network to the elevated tanks. An inline chlorination system ensures proper treatment, delivering safe, clean water to Dolo Town, Sarah Johnson, Baypolu Town, and Yarnwuellie Town.

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Speaking at the event, World Hope's Regional WASH Program Director, Mr. Elijah Kihara Maina, said the focus is long-term access, not short-term fixes.

"We are building a system that communities can rely on daily. With solar-powered technology, this project will deliver safe, affordable, and sustainable water," Maina said.

"A beacon of hope"

World Hope's West Africa Regional Lead, Madam Grace Linda Ruba Kargbo, said the Project's Re-Launch is a major step forward.

"This project is more than infrastructure, it is a beacon of hope for thousands of Liberians who will soon have access to safe drinking water," Madam Kargbo said.

She added that the project will also improve health and reduce the burden on women and girls who spend hours fetching water.

Representing the WASH Commission, Abed F. Tobey said the re-launch shows the Project did not collapse despite the USAID funding freeze.

"This shows that when partners work together, essential services like safe water can continue even after donor transitions," Tobey said. He called the solar-powered system a model for future rural water projects and said the National WASH Commission is fully committed to supporting the initiative.

Local women's leader Godgift Mulbah welcomed the initiative and promised community support. "World Hope has given us hope through this water system. We will take ownership and protect it," she said.

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The communities and towns were represented by local leaders, who also welcomed World Hope's coming on board and pledged their full support.

Collectively reading the Re-Launch Proclamation, Hon. Ojay Godfavor Morris, Jr., the Superintendent of Margibi, led the proclamation, saying, "Today, in unity and faith, we officially re-launch the Improved Access to Safe Drinking Water in Liberia Project across these communities, declaring it the final phase toward completion. He also prays for divine provision, stakeholder support, and lasting impact for generations".

The project was revived following an agreement between World Hope and the WASH Commission after USAID's exit, ensuring that ongoing water systems were not abandoned.