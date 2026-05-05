Liberia: Charity High School Emerges Double Champions At Pennoh W. Bestman Memorial Tournament

Monrovia — Nathan F. Reeves Sr. Charity Memorial High School delivered a commanding performance to emerge double champions at the 7th edition of the Pennoh W. Bestman (PWB) Memorial Tournament, clinching both the kickball and football titles in an electrifying one-day competition in Paynesville.

Held in honor of the late former President of Liberia Black Star FC, Pennoh Wleh Bestman, the annual tournament continues to blend competition with remembrance, bringing together young athletes and community stakeholders.

Charity High School faced off against Paynesville Community High School-Voker Mission (PCHS-Voker Mission) in both disciplines, producing a day filled with drama, intensity, and standout performances.

Kickball Thriller Sets the Stage

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The tournament opened with a thrilling kickball contest, where Charity narrowly edged PCHS-Voker Mission 7-6 in a fiercely contested match, setting an energetic tone for the day.

Football Encounter Delivers High Drama

The football match lived up to expectations, showcasing resilience and tactical battles from both sides.

PCHS-Voker Mission broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through Humidou Sow drawing loud cheers from their supporters.

Charity responded just before halftime, as Prince Smith calmly leveled the score in the 45th minute.

Moments into the second half, PCHS-Voker Mission regained the lead through Steven Doe in the 47th minute, but the defending champions once again responded swiftly.

Jacob Freeman equalized in the 51st minute, ensuring the contest remained finely balanced.

With neither side able to find a decisive goal, the match ended 2-2 at full time, forcing a penalty shootout.

Champions Decided from the Spot

In the shootout, Charity demonstrated composure under pressure, converting four of their attempts while PCHS-Voker Mission missed twice.

The 4-2 shootout victory sealed Charity's second title of the day, confirming their dominance in the tournament.

Awards and Recognition

As double champions, Charity High School received LD10, 000 for each category, along with trophies and footballs.

PCHS-VokerMission, finishing as runners-up in both categories ,were awarded LD5,000 and footballs.

Honoring a Football Icon

Beyond competition, the tournament remains a tribute to the life and legacy of Pennoh Wleh Bestman, who passed away on April 15, 2020.

A stalwart of Liberian football, Bestman served as President of Liberia Black Star FC from 1992 until his passing and also held the position of Vice President for Administration at the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

Under his leadership, Liberia Black Star FC achieved historic success in 2007, becoming "Triple Champions" by winning the LFA National League, Knock-out Championship, and President's Cup in a single year.

A Growing Sporting Tradition

Hosted by Liberia Black Star FC at the Willis D. Knuckles Memorial Sports Stadium (Alpha Field) in Zubah Town, Paynesville, the PWB Memorial Tournament has steadily grown into a key fixture on Liberia's sporting calendar.

The one-day event typically features football and kickball matches, drawing participation from schools, corporate institutions, and community teams, while also promoting youth development and sportsmanship.

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Past winners of the tournament include:

2020: Liberia Black Star FC

2021 & 2022: Central Bank of Liberia

2024: Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI)

Sustaining a Legacy through Sport

Organizers emphasized that the tournament is not just about winning, but about sustaining Bestman's legacy of service, leadership, and grassroots sports development.

They also expressed gratitude to supporting institutions, including ADAH Chapter #14, Blazing Star Lodge No. 17, and members and supporters of Liberia Black Star FC, for their continued commitment to the initiative.