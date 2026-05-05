Liberia: UN Tourism Pledges Support for Liberia's Tourism Revival

Liberia has secured a major boost for its tourism transformation agenda after the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) received strong institutional backing from UN Tourism, following a high-level bilateral engagement aimed at strengthening the country's tourism data systems, policy frameworks, and global competitiveness.

The meeting, according to a dispatch, brought together LNTA Director General Princess Eva Cooper and senior officials of UN Tourism, including Secretary-General of UN Tourism Shaikha Al Nuwais and other top executives. The discussions focused on Liberia's ongoing reforms to reposition the tourism sector as a driver of economic diversification, job creation, and inclusive growth.

At the center of the engagement, Liberia formally requested support in key areas including capacity building, technical assistance, policy and regulatory strengthening, destination marketing, and improved access to global tourism investment networks. The UN Tourism leadership responded positively, signaling readiness to deepen cooperation and facilitate strategic partnerships.

A key highlight of the discussions was UN Tourism's endorsement of Liberia's recent adoption of the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) as its official tourism measurement framework. The Secretary-General described the reform as a significant milestone in aligning Liberia with international tourism standards.

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"Data is the hallmark of informed tourism decisions," the Secretary-General emphasized, commending Liberia for embracing evidence-based planning in its tourism sector.

The endorsement marks a major step forward in Liberia's efforts to build a modern, data-driven tourism industry capable of attracting investment and improving sector performance monitoring.

The UN Tourism leadership also praised the LNTA under Princess Cooper for what it described as bold and structured reforms aimed at strengthening governance systems and institutional capacity within the tourism sector. The Secretary-General noted that Liberia is now demonstrating a clearer direction in integrating tourism into its broader economic development agenda.

In addition to policy and data reforms, the meeting explored technical support for the development of Liberia's strategic tourism plans, enhancement of tourism statistics, and acceleration of digital transformation within the sector. Discussions also included strategies to improve Liberia's visibility in global tourism markets.

Both parties further reaffirmed a shared commitment to sustainable and inclusive tourism development, with particular emphasis on youth empowerment, women's participation, eco-tourism expansion, surfing potential, and tourism infrastructure development.

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As part of the agreed next steps, UN Tourism and Liberia will establish a joint technical team to further define priority areas of support and coordinate implementation of agreed initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector.

The engagement also opened the door for potential knowledge-sharing partnerships with other countries, including Rwanda, as part of broader efforts to enhance institutional learning and best practices in tourism development.

The meeting is widely seen as a turning point for Liberia's tourism industry, signaling stronger global integration and a shift toward data-driven planning and sustainable sector growth, as the country seeks to position itself as a competitive destination in West Africa.