Liberia: CDC Bong Chapter Receives Major Donation From Maxwell Kameyah, Aaron Larteh

The Bong County chapter has received a major donation of food and non-food items from Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. and businessman Aaron Larteh in a move party officials say will strengthen the operations of the chapter headquarters in Bong County.

The donation ceremony was held at the weekend in Gbarnga at the CDC Bong chapter headquarters and brought together party executives, youth members, supporters and representatives of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

Items donated to the chapter included 50 plastic chairs, one generator and 10 bags of rice. The materials were officially presented on behalf of Ambassador Kemayah, who serves as the political leader and standard bearer of MOVEE.

Making the presentation, Prince G. Mehn, National Chairman of MOVEE, said the political party was pleased to identify with the Bong County chapter because of the county's important political role in Liberia.

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"We are very excited to be here today to interact and network with the great people of Bong County," he said. "The history of politics in Liberia, especially during elections, shows that Bong County remains a very important county. There is no way we will not identify with the Bong chapter."

Mr. Mehn praised the Bong County CDC leadership for what he described as hard work and commitment in maintaining the chapter and supporting the political activities of the party in the county.

He said the donation should be seen as the beginning of a stronger relationship between MOVEE and the CDC Bong chapter, adding that more support could follow in the future.

"We have a long way to go. We will continue to come here because of the exceptional work you are doing in this county," he stated.

According to him, the donation was made under the instruction of Ambassador Kemayah and the leadership of MOVEE as part of efforts to support grassroots political structures and improve activities at the county level.

Receiving the items on behalf of the chapter, officials of the CDC Bong chapter headed by Chairman James T. Zuannah expressed gratitude to Ambassador Kemayah, Aaron Larteh and the MOVEE leadership for what they described as timely and meaningful assistance.

Chairman Zuannah disclosed that the CDC Bong Chapter had been facing serious logistical challenges, including a shortage of chairs and equipment needed to host meetings and political discussions.

One chapter leader explained that before the donation, some members attending meetings were forced to sit on blocks and temporary materials because the chapter lacked enough chairs.

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"We are grateful for this support. Words are inadequate to express how thankful we are," one official said during the ceremony. "When our partisans come to the headquarters now, they will be comfortably seated."

The Bong CDC Chairman also disclosed that renovation works are ongoing at the headquarters as part of efforts to improve the appearance and functionality of the building, assuring that the donated items would be used for their intended purposes and assured the donors that the headquarters would remain active for youth engagement, political meetings and community interaction.

The Bong CDC leadership further pledged to strengthen collaboration with MOVEE and other political allies ahead of future political activities in the county.

Supporters attending the event applauded and chanted slogans in appreciation of the donation, describing the gesture as an important boost for the chapter at a time when it is seeking to reorganize and expand its activities.

The ceremony ended with party leaders reaffirming their commitment to unity, cooperation and continued support for political mobilization efforts in Bong County.