Liberia: New Government, Familiar Tools - Liberians Seek Answers

When the Unity Party was in opposition, its leaders frequently warned Liberians against the misuse of state power. They accused the former administration of weaponizing impeachment, prosecution, and the courts to silence critics and punish rivals. Many Liberians agreed, pointing to controversial episodes such as the impeachment of Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh and the sentencing of Senator-elect Brownie Samukai as signs that law was being bent to serve politics.

Today, just over two years into President Joseph N. Boakai's administration, it is fair--and necessary--to ask a hard question: Has Liberia truly moved away from that practice, or are we witnessing its continuation under new leadership?

This is not a partisan argument. It is a question of democratic governance.

A Growing Pattern of Institutional Confrontation

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Since 2024, Liberia has seen a series of intense institutional confrontations. The protracted dispute over the leadership of the House of Representatives, the expulsion of opposition legislator Yekeh Kolubah, and the imprisonment of outspoken social critic Justin "Prophet Key" Yeazehn for contempt of court have generated widespread public debate.

Government defenders insist these actions were legal--and in a narrow sense, they are correct. The Constitution permits legislative discipline. The courts possess contempt powers. No one disputes that vulgarity, disorder, or legislative misconduct should go unchecked.

But democracy is not sustained by law alone. It is sustained by public confidence in how law is applied.

When legal powers are repeatedly used in ways that appear politically convenient or disproportionately punitive, citizens begin to question motives--even when procedures are observed.

Legality Versus Legitimacy

Liberia today is not a lawless state. Courts sit. Legislators vote. Constitutional provisions are cited with precision.

Yet democracy requires more than procedure; it requires restraint.

The expulsion of a sitting lawmaker, even by constitutional vote, raises democratic concerns when political debate is already tense. Likewise, the criminal punishment of offensive speech--rather than civil redress or public condemnation--signals an increasingly narrow tolerance for dissent.

This is the danger: when politics is pushed out of political space, it reappears in courtrooms.

The Free Speech Debate

Article 15 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, while holding citizens responsible for abuse of that freedom. The courts are right to say that free speech is not unlimited. No democracy protects defamation, incitement, or threats.

However, democracies also recognize that the protection of institutions cannot come at the cost of silencing uncomfortable voices. When courts act as both offended party and punisher, the public may perceive not justice, but overreach.

Judicial authority ultimately rests on respect, not fear. Punishment that appears excessive may momentarily protect dignity while permanently weakening legitimacy.

Why This Matters for 2029

All of this has consequences beyond today's headlines. Liberia is already on the road to the 2029 general elections.

Elections depend not just on ballots, but on trust:

Trust in the neutrality of the National Elections Commission

Trust in courts as arbiters, not participants

Trust that opposition voices will be heard, not crushed

When institutions appear politicized, disputes are no longer resolved through dialogue but through litigation and confrontation. That path leads to polarization, apathy, and instability.

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Liberia's post-war success has rested on peaceful transfers of power. That achievement should never be treated as automatic.

Choosing Restraint Over Domination

This moment calls for leadership--not just authority.

Strong governments do not rule through fear of punishment. They rule through confidence, dialogue, and restraint. Courts must protect justice without personalizing criticism. Legislature must enforce discipline without erasing pluralism. Executives must resist the temptation to influence outcomes they do not control.

Liberia is not becoming an authoritarian state. But it risks drifting into a quieter danger: a democracy where law replaces politics, and coercion replaces persuasion.

That drift can be reversed--but only if leaders remember why Liberians demanded change in the first place.