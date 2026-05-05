Ghana/Uganda: Queen Cranes Eye Comeback After Late Heartbreak in Accra

Uganda's U-20 women's side, the Queen Cranes, will head into the decisive second leg of their Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier still firmly in contention, despite falling 2-1 to Ghana in Accra on Sunday night.

The first leg of the final qualifying round, played at Accra Sports Stadium, saw Uganda pick up a crucial away goal, one that could prove decisive when the tie shifts to Kampala.

It was Uganda who struck first, with Agnes Nabukenya calmly slotting home in the 32nd minute after a well worked attacking move.

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The goal capped a disciplined opening spell in which the visitors looked organised, composed and unshaken by early pressure from the hosts.

Goalkeeper Lilian Nakirya had earlier set the tone with a confident intervention in the opening minutes, punching clear a dangerous Ghanaian corner to keep things level.

Uganda's defensive shape and tactical discipline allowed them to grow into the match and carry a real threat going forward.

They protected their lead well heading into halftime, managing the game intelligently and limiting Ghana's clear chances.

However, the hosts returned from the break with renewed urgency. Their persistence paid off in the 56th minute when Priscilla Mensah found the equaliser, shifting momentum in Ghana's favour.

With the match finely balanced in the closing stages, Uganda continued to defend resolutely, but a late lapse proved costly.

Latifa Abesik struck in the 86th minute to hand Ghana a narrow advantage ahead of the return leg.

Despite the setback, Uganda's away goal keeps the tie delicately poised.

Attention now turns to the second leg, set for Saturday, May 9 at Fufa Stadium, Kadiba, where the Queen Cranes will look to overturn the deficit in front of a home crowd.

The winner on aggregate will secure a place at the Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup 2026 in Poland. If the teams are level after both legs, away goals will come into play, with penalties as the final decider if needed.

Uganda will take encouragement from their performance in Accra and the knowledge that qualification remains within reach.