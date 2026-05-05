Liberia: Ngafuan Urges Fast-Track Action On Liberia's Second MCC Compact

- Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has called on officials overseeing Liberia's second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact to act swiftly and deliver tangible results, aiming to accelerate progress in addressing the country's development challenges.

At the launch event held over the weekend at a local hotel, Minister Ngafuan emphasized that the new compact will primarily target Liberia's persistent energy deficit, a key barrier to job creation and economic growth, and will also incorporate mining, given its significant potential.

"The goal is to boost national electricity access from about 33% to 75% within four years, a leap officials say is essential for private sector expansion," Ngafuan stated.

He commended the Compact Development Team, highlighting that their selection followed a transparent, dual-review process with the U.S. government. Over 100 Liberians applied for the National Coordinator position, with no role attracting fewer than 40 applicants. Coordinator Alieu Nyei and several senior economists were chosen from this competitive pool.

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Delivering a clear mandate, Minister Ngafuan urged the team: "You are working for Liberia. When you get in those technical rooms, use your knowledge and power. Fight for Liberia. Push as much as you can push."

With businesses citing energy costs as their largest expense, the compact will focus on expanding access and reducing power costs to stimulate job creation. Minister Ngafuan noted that access has already climbed to nearly 40% following recent sector reforms.

Stressing urgency and echoing President Joseph Boakai's directive, the Minister said, "We have impatience for delay... Let's sprint. We have no space for walking. 100-meter dash. Until you are stopped, run."

The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Liberia Electricity Corporation, Rural and Renewable Energy Agency, Ministry of State, and Ministry of Youth and Sports. Deputy Minister for Energy Charles Yuma Haas, LERC's Sam Nagbe, and others were recognized for their contributions to the sector's progress.

Minister Ngafuan described the launch as giving "flesh to the bone" of the MCC process, moving from concept to implementation with real teams and timelines. While acknowledging that compact development has built-in time requirements, he urged the working group to fast-track efforts to meet public expectations.

He concluded by reminding the team that public service brings both scrutiny and appreciation, referencing the joy in communities like Buchanan when electricity arrives. The compact aims to replicate this impact nationwide, with investments in energy and mining designed to "unlock the economy" under the ARREST Agenda.