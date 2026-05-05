Liberia: River Gee Health Team Demands Payroll Justice for 121 Volunteer Workers

The Administrator of the River Gee County Health Team, Dedeseo D. Gweh, has called on the central government and the Ministry of Health to place 121 volunteer health workers on the national payroll, citing their continued service and importance to healthcare delivery in the county.

Speaking over the weekend in Fish Town, Mr. Gweh said the volunteers have played a vital role in sustaining health services across River Gee, particularly in underserved communities where manpower shortages remain a major challenge.

He urged authorities in Monrovia to create room within the government payroll system so the workers can receive formal employment status and regular salaries.

According to him, improving the welfare of frontline health personnel is essential to strengthening Liberia's public health system, especially in rural counties where access to healthcare remains limited.

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Mr. Gweh also highlighted achievements under his administration, including the renovation and repainting of the County Health Team headquarters and other operational improvements to enhance service delivery.

He praised the Unity Party-led government for increasing the County Health Team's budget from US$100,000 in 2025 to US$150,000 in the 2026 national budget under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The appeal comes amid wider national concerns over staffing shortages, poor incentives for volunteer workers, and the need to reinforce healthcare systems outside Monrovia.

Residents and health advocates in River Gee say placing volunteer workers on payroll would not only reward dedicated service but also improve morale and healthcare outcomes across the county.