Liberia: France Renews Health Sector Commitment

-Cites Liberia's Progress and Ongoing Needs

- The French Government, through its Embassy in Liberia, has commended Liberia's resilience and leadership in addressing public health challenges, while recognizing that significant work remains to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare and to strengthen the health workforce.

Speaking at the official launch of the new Midwife Curriculum over the weekend, France's Ambassador to Liberia, Madam Isabella Le Gullec, reaffirmed her government's commitment to supporting Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

She highlighted health as a central pillar in Liberia's National Development Plan, noting that "Liberia has demonstrated remarkable leadership and resilience in addressing major public health challenges. At the same time, the country still faces critical needs in ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare and strengthening its health workforce."

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Ambassador Le Gullec emphasized that transforming Liberia's health system is a priority under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), and France aims to support sustainable institutions and systems to ensure lasting impact.

She explained that France's support closely aligns with Liberia's priorities, with authorities from both countries working at the national and local levels. "France fully endorses Liberia's commitment to the health sector through political engagement and operational support.

For example, in June 2025, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) validated a feasibility study on at-risk youth as part of a larger project addressing mental health and well-being," she stated.

Additionally, Ambassador Le Gullec noted that in 2025, the Embassy implemented the Team France Fund (FEF) program to support drug addiction prevention in schools in Montserrado and Grand Bassa, partnering with the Liberian branch of NGO Oum al Nour.

Reflecting on the central role of maternal and neonatal health, Ambassador Le Gullec affirmed France's commitment to advancing reproductive health in Liberia. "Current interventions prioritize reproductive, maternal, and newborn health," she said.

She further highlighted France's backing of the WAAP (We Are All Patients) project, managed by Rennes Hospital, which aims to enhance communication between health workers and patients. She also cited AFD's funding of the Better Health Outcomes for Liberians (BEHOL) program implemented by Action contre la Faim as another example of Franco-Liberian cooperation.

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"Our collaboration reflects our shared commitment to strengthening national capacities and aligning closely with Liberia's health priorities," Ambassador Le Gullec concluded.