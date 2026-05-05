Liberia: Boakai Renews War Crimes Court Mandate

4 May 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has renewed the mandate of the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court by issuing Executive Order 164, effective May 1, 2026.

The Office, originally established through Executive Orders No. 131 (May 2, 2024) and No. 148 (April 30, 2025), is tasked with investigating and designing the processes for establishing a Special War Crimes Court and a National Anti-Corruption Court.

Over the past year, the Office has prepared two draft bills for submission to the Legislature: one establishing a War and Economic Crimes Court and another establishing a National Anti-Corruption Court.

President Boakai emphasized that the Office's work, carried out in consultation with both local and international partners, reflects Liberia's ongoing commitment to transitional justice, accountability, the fight against impunity and corruption, and compliance with international obligations.

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"The successful completion of these tasks demonstrates Liberia's commitment to transitional justice, and accountability as well as the fight against impunity and corruption, while also fulfilling its obligations under international treaties and conventions," Boakai added.

According to the Executive Order, the renewed mandate will enable the Office to continue coordinating with international partners, mobilizing resources, providing technical support, and offering oversight until the proposed courts are operational. The Office will receive an annual appropriation of two million United States dollars for the next year.

Executive Order 164 will remain in effect until April 30, 2027, unless extended or revoked.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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